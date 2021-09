Only a few days after Hurricane Ida comes yet another unfortunate environmental disaster: a massive oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. On Sunday, Sept. 5, teams of divers were dispatched, after an exorbitant amount of oil was discovered permeating just off the coast of Louisiana. And although the tropical storm may have somewhat triggered the spill off the Southeastern U.S. coast, the cause can be traced back to a series of events that took place several years ago.