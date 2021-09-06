CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Expert Believes CDU May Lose People’s Party Status |

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBerlin (dpa) – Political scientist Oskar Niedermayer expects very serious consequences for the Union and especially for the CDU in the event of an electoral defeat. “It is very clear that the CDU is on the verge of losing its status as a popular party forever,” Niedermayer told the “Tagesspiegel”. In the European Union, there are enough examples of Christian Democratic parties which have collapsed after electoral disasters and have never regained their former strength.

Armin Laschet
Berlin, DE
Europe
Elections
