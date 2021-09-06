CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Sunday's 'The Walking Dead' had a special cameo you may have missed during a crucial moment

By Kirsten Acuna
Posted by 
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GUrkA_0bncQE5p00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bsMZr_0bncQE5p00
Agatha's short time on "TWD" comes to an end on season 11, episode three.

Josh Stringer/AMC

  • Warning: There are spoilers ahead for "The Walking Dead," season 11, episode 3, "Hunted."
  • Laurie Fortier was taken out on Sunday's episode after a bunch of walker's descended upon her.
  • The show's special effects make-up artist Greg Nicotero was the walker who bit her.
  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

How closely were you watching Sunday's episode of " The Walking Dead "?

"TWD" executive producer and special effects make-up artist Greg Nicotero made a cameo on Sunday's episode as one of the undead. And he wasn't just any walker.

"So Greg Nicotero decided that since this was the last season he wanted to be in all places. He wanted to be the walker that killed me," Laurie Fortier told Insider recently.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KE60U_0bncQE5p00
Don't leave your arm exposed in the zombie apocalypse.

AMC

"He got in full makeup and put on his walker mask. Right before we were shooting, he looked me in the eyes and he goes, 'I want you to know, I put these contacts in just for you,'" Fortier said. "We had such a blast shooting that ... I have to say it was actually quite an honor."

Fortier joined "TWD" in its final season as Agatha, a valued member of Maggie's group of survivors, the Wardens.

One of Maggie's best warriors, on Sunday's episode Agatha gets a juicy chunk of skin taken out of her arm by a walker before getting ripped apart in a gnarly death scene by a group of the undead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xr9h9_0bncQE5p00
Greg Nicotero is seen in a behind-the-scenes photo with Laurie Fortier (aka Agatha) on "TWD."

Courtesy of Laurie Fortier

Agatha died as she helped get Maggie and Alden to safety.

"Greg is the initial one that takes the bite out of my arm," Fortier said. "He catches me while I'm standing and I'm fighting off somebody and then he catches me from behind, bites into my arm, and then that sends me falling into this swarm of walkers."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DN4c8_0bncQE5p00
It's a rough way to go, but Agatha's death is probably the most satisfying one to watch so far this season because of how it occurs.

AMC

It took around 2 hours to do the prosthetics on Fortier's arm

Fortier said it took two to two-and-a-half hours to create the make-up on her arm.

"It was a prosthetic arm," Fortier said, explaining how she prepared for her death scene. "It went over my real arm and then it had a bite in it. Then they painted it and made it look like it was really my arm. And then, just before every take, we'd throw some blood on it to make it look fresh - lots of blood."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44XDgN_0bncQE5p00
A prosthetic, covered in blood, was used to make this moment look real on Sunday's "TWD."

AMC

"Oh my God, that was just so much fun," Fortier added. "That whole process of the make-up and getting to go to the special effects trailer on 'The Walking Dead.'"

Fortier said she and Nicotero worked on choreography for the scene together. Still, he did give her some tips on how to prepare to be ripped apart by the undead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CiiwN_0bncQE5p00
Agatha gets torn apart by walkers on Sunday's episode.

AMC

"He was super helpful and I just loved it," Fortier said. "He went out of his way to put the contacts in for me so that I could have more to play off of."

"He's such a humble guy," she added. "He still is so excited about what he's doing after all these years. It's just so refreshing to see that and to work with somebody that just loves their job so much."

Nicotero's cameo is a nice nod to his first 'TWD' appearance as a walker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BJjyt_0bncQE5p00
Greg Nicotero has played a few different zombies over the years on "TWD."

Michael Moriatis/AMC, Gene Page/AMC

Nicotero has appeared as a zombie several times over the course of the show's 11 seasons.

In season three, episode nine, "The Suicide King," he was the zombie Andrea (Laurie Holden) shot dead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xc6WR_0bncQE5p00
Greg Nicotero can be seen as a walker in behind-the-scenes images from season three, episode nine of "TWD."

Gene Page/AMC, composite Kirsten Acuna/Insider

Nicotero also appeared on season six, episode three, "Thank You," as a walker who's cut to several times as Glenn and Nicholas are atop of the dumpster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fwGtc_0bncQE5p00
Greg Nicotero was one of the zombies who surrounded Nicholas and Glenn on season six, episode three.

Gene Page/AMC

But his appearance on season 11, episode three, nearly mirrors his first time as a member of the undead. It's a nice full-circle moment for the show's final season.

On season one, episode four, "Vatos," Nicotero was the walker who bit Andrea's sister Amy as she exited the RV camper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RRKJ9_0bncQE5p00
Greg Nicotero's first appearance as a walker was also a zombie bite to the arm.

AMC

On Sunday's episode, Nicotero similarly grabs Agatha before leading to her demise. Both times, he effectively latches on to the women with a two-arm grab before chomping down on their flesh.

You can follow along with our "TWD" coverage here .

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Insider

Insider

127K+
Followers
13K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Nicotero
Person
Laurie Holden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walking Dead#Cameo#Twd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Why The Walking Dead's latest death is more painful than you'd expect

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 3 spoilers follow. The only thing more remarkable than The Walking Dead surviving for eleven whole seasons is that some of the original survivors are actually still with us. Not many though, mind you. After eleven tough years, the only ones who stuck with this show through thick and thin are Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride AKA Daryl and Carol.
TV SeriesCollider

'The Walking Dead: World Beyond' Season 2 Trailer Reveals a Fan-Favorite 'Walking Dead' Character

AMC has dropped the extended trailer and new key art for The Walking Dead: World Beyond's final season which reveals a major bombshell arrival — Pollyanna McIntosh will be joining the spinoff series for Season 2 as fan-favorite character Jadis, in a crossover from the main Walking Dead series. Per the trailer, the big reveal looks to be that Jadis/Anne is alive and working with the Civic Republic to "create a new era on this planet." The Walking Dead: World Beyond's ten-episode second and final season will premiere October 3 at 10 PM ET on AMC, with all episodes available one week early on AMC+ beginning September 26.
TV SeriesComicBook

Daryl Sees a Familiar Face in The Walking Dead Sneak Peek

Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Dog reunite with an old friend in a sneak peek from the next episode of The Walking Dead. After surviving the deadly Reaper attack that scatters Maggie's (Lauren Cohan) group on the road to Meridian, a lone wolf Daryl covers himself in walker gore as he's stalked by the red-and-white skull-faced Reaper focused on in Season 11 trailers. It's Dog who picks up a familiar scent in a scene from Season 11 Episode 4, "Rendition," now streaming early on AMC+ ahead of its September 12 airing on AMC.
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

Review: A Familiar Face Returns in Season Eleven Episode Four of AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead’ “Rendition”

This episode of The Walking Dead reveals what happened to Daryl (Norman Reedus, The Boondock Saints) at the same time of the previous episode that followed the others in the group. As the episode’s plot threads are all centered around the same group of characters in the same location, the episode has to keep the audience interested without the use of lingering tension and cliffhangers, as there are no alternate events to jump to in order to break up the story. That being said, this episode did a decent job of staying interesting, though it was the last few minutes that solidified the potential this plot line has for the rest of the season.
TV Seriesgizmostory.com

Netflix The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 2: Release Date, Spoilers and Is it Worth Waiting?

With the final season in progress, Netflix’s Walking dead season, 11, has been finally airing and finally giving us the satiation that the cure is to be found of the monstrous disease pretty soon! Based on the comic composed by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard with the same name, the series features a group of people striving to save themselves from the zombie apocalypse and remain alive beneath constant threat from the constant threat of the zombies who are called ‘WALKERS’.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed in “Acheron: Part 2”

There are Easter eggs hidden inside the subway car where the survivors hunker down in The Walking Dead's "Acheron: Part 2." Spoilers for Season 11 Episode 2. Part one of the two-part premiere puts Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and the group on the road to Meridian, where they should find enough food and supplies to stave off starvation a little longer. When a violent storm forces the group underground, Daryl (Norman Reedus) splits off through walker-teeming tunnels to find Dog, while Maggie and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) find themselves trapped together inside a train car surrounded by zombies that have already made a meal of one ill-fated group member.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead Easter Egg Could Hint at Missing Character's Return in Season 11

Will the long-missing Heath be found on the Wall of the Lost? Season 11 premiere "Acheron: Part 1" appears to reveal an Easter egg hinting at the possible return of Heath (Corey Hawkins) years after he disappeared in a Season 7 episode of The Walking Dead. A member of the Alexandria community home to Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his group of zombie apocalypse survivors, Heath goes missing on a scavenging mission with Tara (Alanna Masterson) during "Swear" in Season 7. The episode, which aired in 2016, is the last time Heath appears until the Season 10 episode "What We Become," which uses archival footage of Hawkins as part of Michonne's (Danai Gurira) exit episode.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

The Walking Dead Season 11 Just Teased This Fan-Favorite’s Return

The Walking Dead is reaching its end with its eleventh season, with the long-running series’ final run clocking in at a super-sized 24 episodes. With only three weeks having gone by so far, we’ve still got a long way to go before it’s time to call it a day, but fans are already wondering how things are going to wrap up. Right now, the season is moving forward with fresh storylines, like the introduction of a new threat called the Reapers. But a moment in the latest episode teased that the show could start to look back, too, with the return of one of The Walking Dead’s most popular characters.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead’s Pollyanna McIntosh Returns as Jadis for TWD: World Beyond Season 2

Pollyanna McIntosh is flying back to The Walking Dead Universe. McIntosh, who played "Jadis"-slash-Anne across three seasons of The Walking Dead, will reprise her role in The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2. Formerly the leader of the junkyard-dwelling Scavengers, "Jadis" and Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) disappear aboard a Civic Republic Military helicopter in a Season 9 episode of The Walking Dead. McIntosh was previously confirmed to star alongside Lincoln in the Untitled Walking Dead Movie planned for theaters but first returns to the small screen for the second and final season of the Walking Dead spin-off premiering October 3 on AMC.
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Could a Walking Dead Negan Sequel Happen?

If there’s a clear theme permeating the early, Alexandria-focused episodes of The Walking Dead’s extended eleventh and final season, it’s that Negan seems to be a dead man walking. While proving useful since he was freed from years of incarceration, his survival seemingly hinges on sticking with a group whose leadership still carries traumatic memories of his many sins, notably the night he—with a cruel comedic flair—brutally bludgeoned their loved ones to death with a barbed-wire baseball bat. However, Jeffrey Dean Morgan seems intent on continuing to play the character beyond the show’s endpoint, despite his diminishing chances.
TV Seriesfilm-book.com

THE WALKING DEAD: Season 11, Episode 5: Out of the Ashes TV Show Trailer [AMC]

AMC‘s The Walking Dead: Season 11, Episode 5: Out of the Ashes TV show trailer has been released. The Walking Dead: Season 11 stars Ian Anthony Dale, Laurie Fortier, Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Melissa McBride, Khary Payton, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Cailey Fleming, Cooper Andrews, Cassady McClincy, Nadia Hilker, Cooper Andrews, Eleanor Matsuura, Paola Lazaro, Angel Theory, and Lauren Ridloff.

Comments / 0

Community Policy