‘The Walking Dead’ season 11 episode 3 ‘Hunted’ recap/review

Directed by Frederick E.O. Toye and written by Vivian Tse, this week's episode of AMC's The Walking Dead picked up exactly where the last episode left off, which is not a good thing for Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Daryl (Norman Reedus) & the rest of our survivors. That's because they ran head-first into the sociopathic buzzsaw that is the Reapers, and it's gone from bad to really, really, really bad in a hot second. Meanwhile, Carol (Melissa McBride), Rosita (Christian Serratos), Magna (Nadia Hilker), and Kelly (Angel Theory) attempt to corral some horses for Alexandria to help transport food. And we see how Judith (Cailey Fleming), RJ (Antony Azor), Hershel (Kien Michael Spiller), and Gracie (Anabelle Holloway) cope with growing up in a world of the undead. Was "Hunted" able to keep the momentum rolling from the two-part premiere as the series inches closer towards its finale? We're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and posting an image spoiler buffer before we get to that, and we'll meet you on the other side to share our thoughts.