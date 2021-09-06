Sports Views: The life of a coach's wife can't be easy

It can’t be easy being the spouse of a high school, college or professional coach.

The wife or in many cases the husband has to share their spouse with the team and the school. The coach is often a teacher, too, plus has many other responsibilities that keep them on the job and away from home.

All the coaches I know work very hard so I know they’re not home a lot. The spouse often is the one that spends the most time with the kids and takes care a lot of the household chores.

The coaching spouse often attends ball games and has to learn to deal with the reactions of the fans in the stands. Sometimes the spouse hears criticism of the coach and just has to sit there and take it.

One of the best coaching wives I’ve ever been around was Charlene Uland, who died on Sept. 1 at the age of 83. Her visitation will be on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hurst’s Fielder Baker Funeral Home in Farmersville, with the service to follow at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, also at Hurst’s Fielder Baker.

Charlene was by her husband Larry Uland’s side for more than 63 years. He’s coached for 61 of those years starting in 1960 as a graduate assistant at Austin College, where he played football.

Charlene was with Larry when he coached football, powerlifting, girls and boys golf, track and field, baseball and softball in high schools at Alamo Heights and Marshall in San Antonio, plus at Richfield, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Dallas Thomas Jefferson, Greenville Christian, Wylie Prep and now back at Greenville Christian.

Along the way Coach Uland coached his teams to four state six-man football titles at Greenville Christian and three at Wylie Prep. But Charlene was there when five of his Coach Uland’s teams lost in the state finals, which is one of the hardest losses to accept.

She was also there when Thomas Jefferson won state and national titles in powerlifting.

Charlene helped raise their two sons Dan and A.J. and looked after the grandkids.

I knew her to be a strong and quiet presence at Eagle games. Always very supportive of the Eagles and of her husband.

I will miss seeing her at Eagle games.

---

My condolences also go out to the families of Shawn Santana and Steven Wofford, two men with ties to the Greenville sports community.

Santana’s service was on Thursday at Family Fellowship Church in Greenville. Wofford’s service is at 2 p.m. Sunday at New Hope Christian Church in Wylie.

Greenville Lions athletic director Darren Duke remembered Santana as a former football player and powerlifter for the Lions.

“He was one of those guys that’s never in a bad mood,” said Duke. “When he showed up everybody got happier.”

Wofford was a lineman on the Greenville Lions’ football team under head coach Gary Callaway back in the mid 1980s and later became a sportswriter at the Herald-Banner.

His brother Jeremy Wofford was a soccer player and placekicker for the Lions and is now a band director at Caddo Mills.

Mom Jimmie Wofford helped start the Greenville Athletic Hall of Fame while she was a history teacher at Greenville High School.

Dad G.W. Wofford has written about the Caddo Mills Foxes for many years as a football correspondent for the Herald-Banner.

I will miss Steven’s quick wit and his knowledge of sports.

I didn’t know Santana but I was impressed by the strong support he received from many people in Hunt County during his fight against his illness. And the support of the power companies that sent their trucks on Thursday to pay tribute to Shawn, who was a lineman for power companies and a military veteran.

David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.