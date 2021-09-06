CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royse City, TX

Royse City Bulldogs whip Whitehouse to go 2-0 for season

By Bobby Summers
Greenville Herald-Banner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHITEHOUSE — The Royse City Bulldogs wrapped up their two-week road trip to begin the 2021 football season, with a 27-13 win on Friday night over the Whitehouse Wildcats. Even with decimated ranks due to early season injury and COVID-19 protocol, the Bulldogs used their combination of junior quarterback Kenneth Spring, senior tailback Champ Petty-Dozier, junior receiver Jonah Roberson and junior placekicker Mitchell Stokes to capture their second season victory.

www.heraldbanner.com

