Martinsville-region COVID-19/coronavirus daily update from state, nation and world: Sept. 5

We are about to cross the 40 million barrier for the number of COVID-19 cases nationally. Likely on Monday the death toll will reach 650,000, too. The cases and deaths are rising at extremely high rates, and most of those with are individuals who are unvaccinated. The Virginia Department of Health no longer updates its data on weekends, but as of 5 p.m. Thursday the state's 7-day average of new cases statewide climbed again, to 3,359. The rate per 100,000 population is 39.4. As of Friday, Henry County Public Schools were reporting 46 new cases among students recorded last week and 3 among staff. The data said 10 of the cases last week were at Magna Vista High School and 8 were at Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School. Every school had at least one case except Campbell Court Elementary and the Career Academy. The district also reported that 276 students and staff are under quarantine, with Magna Vista, Fieldale-Collinsville, Laurel Park Middle School and Meadow View Elementary each having at least 40. As of Thursday VDH reported there have been 1,935 cases among children between the ages of birth and 19 -- up by 28 from Thursday -- with 1,492 of them in the 10-19 bracket, an increase of 23. Hospitalizations are now at 14 (with 8 in the 10-19 bracket). Data by age groups aren't broken down by locality.