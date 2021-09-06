CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Nate Diaz and Arianny Celeste respond to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s ring girl comments

By Christopher Taylor
Posted by 
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UFC star Nate Diaz and Octagon girl Arianny Celeste have addressed the recent ring girl comments made by Khabib Nurmagomedov. ‘The Eagle’ had recently made headlines when he dubbed ring girls as being “useless” in mixed martial arts. “Look, I don’t want to offend anyone, ring girls are the most...

www.bjpenn.com

Comments / 0

bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Nate Diaz
Person
Brittney Palmer
Person
Arianny Celeste
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Eagle#Russians#Ufc Octagon#Natediaz209#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Nate Diaz ‘Partying’ With Conor McGregor In LA?

The former UFC Double Champion Conor McGregor sent out a Tweet to Nate Diaz and wished him happy anniversary and it marks the fifth year since they had a bloody and brutal affair at UFC 202. UFC Star Drops Ronda Rousey & Mayweather Bombshell. Conor McGregor reacts to the anniversary...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Khabib ‘Embarrassed’ By UFC Girl In Photo

Ah, yes, the war that never ends between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov. We could go on for days about this feud, but we will cut to the chase since we all know the story. Now that we are past the octagon wars, Khabib wants to bring that back as he is now not only disrespecting the octagon, but the people inside of it as well. Conor McGregor and many others have something to say about this disrespect. CM Punk Makes Retirement Announcement.
UFCBloody Elbow

Michael Bisping tells Khabib, ‘nobody goes for the ring girls, that’s not how it works’

Khabib Nurmagomedov can criticize Conor McGregor all he wants but insulting ring girls is a line one simply doesn’t cross. That’s the opinion of UFC Hall-of-Famer, podcast host and commentator Michael Bisping who, on a recent episode of his Believe You Me podcast, put Nurmagomedov on blast for labelling ring girls ‘the most useless people in mixed martial arts’.
UFCmmanews.com

McGregor & UFC Ring Girl Both Get A Laugh Out Of Khabib’s Comments

Both Conor McGregor and UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer are meeting Khabib’s recent ring-girls comments with utter amusement. Former UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov made waves last week when he proclaimed that ring girls are useless. Here is an excerpt of what he had to say:. “Look, I don’t want...
TV & VideosPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Logan Paul says he almost caused Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov to fight in a restaurant

YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul says he almost caused UFC superstars Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov to fight in a restaurant. Paul, who fought legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather to a draw in an exhibition match back in June, will be in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend to support his brother Jake Paul, who takes on former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Ahead of the fight between the YouTuber and the former UFC champ, Paul went on his “Impaulsive” podcast recently and told a story about another fight that nearly broke out between two UFC stars in McGregor and Nurmagomedov. According to Paul, it was a situation where he tried to book a table for his chef Eric, who has a connection to McGregor as he was cooking for him in his camp. Apparently, Nurmagomedov was also at the same restaurant and nearly ran into McGregor.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Khabib Sister Revealing Sad Paycheck Stuns Fans

Khabib Nurmagomedov truly did come from below the poverty level to being one of – if not the greatest UFC fighter of all time. In a recent interview, The Eagle opened up about the life he used to live as well as the life his family has lived as Khabib wants to give back to those who can not fend for themselves. Paddy Pimblett Punches UFC Woman In Face.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Khabib Admits To ‘Nearly Killing’ Top UFC Fighter

Khabib Nurmagomedov had defeated Conor McGregor via submission when he cranked his neck at UFC 229. After the hard-fought win, the Russian star promptly jumped the fence to attack McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis. A brawl ensued between the two fight camps and subsequently, Nurmagomedov was given a nine-month suspension along with a $500,000 fine.
UFCBloody Elbow

Michael Bisping suggests Conor McGregor accepts ‘tune-up fight’ against Nate Diaz

Conor McGregor shouldn’t go rushing into a fourth fight against Dustin Poirier after he recovers from his broken leg, according to UFC Hall-of-Famer Michael Bisping. Bisping has advised McGregor to accept a ‘tune-up fight’ against Nate Diaz, with who he is long overdue a trilogy, before ‘The Notorious’ tries to avenge his latest loss to ‘The Diamond’.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Nate Diaz seemingly accepts Vicente Luque’s callout

Nate Diaz appears to have accepted Vicente Luque’s callout. After Luque’s past couple of wins, he has said he wanted to fight Diaz next but the Stockton, native has yet to respond. However, the Brazilian continues to call his shot as he says it’s a fight that makes sense and a scrap he wants.
UFCBloody Elbow

Jake Paul responds to ‘loser’ Nate Diaz: Thanks for watching, fanboy

Jake Paul passed his toughest test in the boxing ring to date with a split decision win over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on Sunday, but Nate Diaz wasn’t impressed. “These guys both suck,” Diaz Tweeted during Paul’s eight-round boxing showdown with Woodley. Paul, who beat Woodley to extend...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGegor & Nate Diaz ‘Embarass’ Tyron Woodley

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz appeared to go after Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul after Paul beat Woodley in new tweets. UFC President Dana White is known for a lot of things and being a fan of crossover MMA and boxing promotions is not one of them. He had previously prevented UFC legend Georges St-Pierre from fighting boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya at Triller Club due to the fact that St-Pierre is under contract with the UFC. Jorge Masvidal was one of the celebrities who made an appearance at UFC 264. Jorge Masvidal also recently leaked a murder claim by Jake Paul.

Comments / 0

Community Policy