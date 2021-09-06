Nate Diaz and Arianny Celeste respond to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s ring girl comments

YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul says he almost caused UFC superstars Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov to fight in a restaurant. Paul, who fought legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather to a draw in an exhibition match back in June, will be in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend to support his brother Jake Paul, who takes on former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Ahead of the fight between the YouTuber and the former UFC champ, Paul went on his “Impaulsive” podcast recently and told a story about another fight that nearly broke out between two UFC stars in McGregor and Nurmagomedov. According to Paul, it was a situation where he tried to book a table for his chef Eric, who has a connection to McGregor as he was cooking for him in his camp. Apparently, Nurmagomedov was also at the same restaurant and nearly ran into McGregor.