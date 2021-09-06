2 Men In Critical Condition Following 2 Separate Shooting Incidents In Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 43-year-old man has been shot multiple times in North Philadelphia on Sunday. Police say the shooting took place around 8 p.m. on the 3100 block of Judson Street.

The victim was transferred to Temple University Hospital by medical staff and has been placed in extremely critical condition.

Authorities are on the scene and have made no arrests at this time.

In West Philadelphia, police are investigating after a 29-year-old man was shot multiple times. The shooting happened on the 300 block of Busti Street just before 8:30 p.m.

The victim was transferred to the Presbyterian Medical Center and has been placed in extremely critical condition.

Police have made no arrests at this time.

Earlier in the evening, a 17-year-old girl was shot in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond neighborhood. She was hospitalized after shots rang out around 5 p.m. on the 3800 block of Aramingo Avenue in Port Richmond.

The victim was shot three times in the arm.

She was transported to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .