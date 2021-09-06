CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

2 Men In Critical Condition Following 2 Separate Shooting Incidents In Philadelphia, Police Say

By CBS3 Staff
Posted by 
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08x0t7_0bncP7xm00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 43-year-old man has been shot multiple times in North Philadelphia on Sunday. Police say the shooting took place around 8 p.m. on the 3100 block of Judson Street.

The victim was transferred to Temple University Hospital by medical staff and has been placed in extremely critical condition.

Authorities are on the scene and have made no arrests at this time.

In West Philadelphia, police are investigating after a 29-year-old man was shot multiple times. The shooting happened on the 300 block of Busti Street just before 8:30 p.m.

The victim was transferred to the Presbyterian Medical Center and has been placed in extremely critical condition.

Police have made no arrests at this time.

Earlier in the evening, a 17-year-old girl was shot in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond neighborhood. She was hospitalized after shots rang out around 5 p.m. on the 3800 block of Aramingo Avenue in Port Richmond.

The victim was shot three times in the arm.

She was transported to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#West Philadelphia#Police#North Philadelphia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Man Dead, Woman Injured In North Philadelphia Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a double shooting in North Philadelphia. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 2700 block of North Garnet Street. Police say a man and a woman were shot. Both were taken to the hospital, where the man later died. The woman is in stable condition. There’s no word yet on a motive and no arrests in the case. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Man, Hanif Crump, Dies In Strawberry Mansion Double Shooting, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 24-year-old man has died Thursday after being shot several times earlier this week, police say. The man was later identified as Hanif Crump. Crump was shot two times in his head, two times in his left arm, and once in the torso early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened on the 2300 block of West York Street, which is around the corner from where he lived in Strawberry Mansion. Crump was transported to Temple University Hospital by police. He was initially listed in critical condition before he passed early Thursday morning. A 20-year-old man was also shot in the chin during the incident, according to police. He was transported to Temple Hospital and is listed in stable condition. No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Police Find 9-Month-Old Boy Unharmed After Car Stolen Outside Northeast Philadelphia Restaurant

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A mother and baby boy are together again after someone stole their car, with the baby inside. Now, Philadelphia police are looking for the driver. Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, the woman was parked outside a fast-food restaurant near Cottman Avenue and Horrocks Street in the Northeast. Her 9-month-old son was in a car seat. Investigators say she left the engine running, then while she was inside the restaurant, someone jumped in the driver’s seat and sped off. Police pulled out all the stops to find the child unharmed. “We immediately notified all responding units in the city with the description of the vehicle, it was dark-colored Volkswagen Passat,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “We gave the license plate number. We had our helicopter, our aviation unit, over top for an aerial view and we did a rigorous search for about 30 minutes.” Police found the child in the car at Adams Avenue and Tabor Road, about four miles away, without the driver. Police are checking surveillance video at the strip mall. They’re also checking the car for fingerprints and DNA.
Wilmington, DEPosted by
CBS Philly

Police Looking To Identify Driver Found Dead Inside Wrecked Car In Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Police in Wilmington are working to identify a driver found dead in a wrecked Mercedes. An excavation crew found the car around 8 a.m. Wednesday at Route 48 and Hercules Road. Police believe the driver was heading westbound on Route 48 when they lost control, hit an embankment, and flipped.   If you have any information, you’re asked to call Delaware State Police.  
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

2 People Injured After More Than 10 Shots Fired In North Philadelphia Drive-By Shooting, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 24-year-old driver is fighting for his life and his passenger was injured following a drive-by shooting overnight in North Philadelphia. Police say it happened on the highway at 23rd and York Streets, shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday. One eyewitness told officers that a dark SUV, possibly a Cadillac, drove by the victim’s car and began firing. The victim’s car had more than 10 bullet holes. Investigators say they found one thing unusual near the car. “One of the manhole covers on the sewer is actually opened and turned on its side, and that’s where we found a cell phone and large amount of blood, like someone, possibly opened the manhole by the sewer cover to throw something in there,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. Officials say the driver was shot twice in the head and is in very critical condition. The passenger was also shot in the face but is expected to be OK. Police say they will be reviewing security footage from a nearby business. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Arrest Made After 19-Year-Old Killed In North Philadelphia Shooting, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 19-year-old man is dead after Philadelphia Police say he was shot 16 times in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened at the intersection of North 22nd and West Huntingdon Streets around 5:07 p.m. The department said the victim was shot 16 times throughout the body. The victim later died at the hospital. The department said an arrest has been made in the shooting. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Delaware StatePosted by
CBS Philly

Multi-Vehicle Accident In Delaware Leaves Philadelphia Man Dead, Police Say

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State Police are investigating an accident that involved three vehicles and claimed the life of a Philadelphia man on Monday, officials said. The deadly crash occurred around 5:15 a.m. northbound on Interstate 95 in the left lane just north of the Christiana Road overpass. The accident left one man dead after the car, a 2017 Toyota Camry, went out of control and was struck by two different vehicles. The passenger of the Camry, a 27-year-old from Philadelphia, was transported to a nearby hospital and was eventually pronounced dead, according to a release. Police have yet to...
Burlington County, NJPosted by
CBS Philly

Man Found Dead Behind Burlington County Convenience Store, Prosecutor Says

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities in Mount Holly are trying to identify a man whose body was found Tuesday afternoon behind a convenience store. The body was found behind Millerie’s Market & Deli around 12:30 p.m. at the corner of Rancocas Road and King Street. The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said a juvenile found the body, which is described as a white man around 5 foot 6 with black hair and facial hair. Authorities guess he is between the ages of 25 and 35. Investigators said they have not ruled out foul play. An autopsy will be done by the Burlington County Medical Examiner. Anyone with information on the incident or the man’s identity should call 609-265-7113.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

40-Year-Old Kenneth Walker Killed In Motorcycle Crash In Center City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A driver is dead after a motorcycle crash in Philadelphia. It happened Tuesday around 2:30 a.m. at Broad and Vine Streets. The 40-year-old driver of the motorcycle was identified as Kenneth Walker, of Tasker Street. He was pronounced dead at Jefferson University Hospital. The driver of the car was not injured. No further information is available at this time.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

At Least 2 People Injured In Crash On I-76 At City Avenue

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – At least two people were rushed to the hospital after a crash on I-76 at City Avenue. It happened around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday. Police say the vehicle was traveling on the off-ramp when it flipped. Medics rushed a 26-year-old woman to the hospital. Another person was also injured. There is no word on their conditions.
Gloucester County, NJPosted by
CBS Philly

2 People Die After Crashing Into Dump Truck Parked On Side Of Sicklerville Road

SICKLERVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — Two people are dead after police say they crashed into a dump truck parked on the side of the road. Gloucester Township police say it happened on Berlin Cross Keys Road shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday. Chopper 3 was over the scene as crews worked to clear the roadway. The area between Kearsley and Turnersville Roads remained closed for several hours. The victims’ identities have not been released.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Car Overturns In Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A car overturned in Southwest Philadelphia overnight. The car flipped over at 62nd Street and Dicks Avenue, early Monday morning. You can see the car on its roof. Police say the driver may have hit the accelerator instead of the brake. No one was injured in the crash.
Trenton, NJPosted by
CBS Philly

Man Killed After Ejected From Slingshot Motorcycle Into Trenton Canal

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – One person was killed and another injured after a crash involving a Slingshot motorcycle in Trenton. Police say the driver lost control and struck a barrier on Passaic Court. The passenger was ejected and landed in the Delaware Canal. A dive team was called to the scene to find him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver is in critical condition. No word on what caused the accident.
Doylestown, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Car Carrier Goes Down Embankment Following Crash In Doylestown

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) –– Police are investigating a crash involving a car carrier in Bucks County. Chopper 3 was over the Route 611 bypass at State Street in Doylestown. Around noon Wednesday, the truck went down an embankment. Police say the roadway has re-opened and the car carrier has been removed from the scene. There’s no word yet on if anyone is hurt.    
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Man Dies After Being Shot 20 Times In South Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is dead after being shot 20 times in South Philadelphia. Police say the homicide happened shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of South Sheridan Street. Police say the 25-year-old victim was shot 15 times in his chest and torso, four times in his left arm and once in his right shoulder. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died from his wounds. Authorities say there have been no arrests. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Ewing Township, NJPosted by
CBS Philly

WATCH: Officer’s Body Cam Footage Shows Intense Rescue Of Woman During Dangerous Flash Flooding In Ewing Township

EWING TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Eyewitness News has received a dramatic video showing the dangerous conditions during last week’s flash flooding in New Jersey. The video is from the body camera of Ewing police officer, Justin Quinlan. Quinlan made his way through raging floodwaters to help a woman. She was forced to abandon her car that was surrounded by water. “Being that the water was coming so fast out of the woods itself I didn’t want like a loose branch, stick, log, anything that could kind of sweep our legs out. I did think that I might’ve been able to make it...
Strathmere, NJPosted by
CBS Philly

Neighbors Recall High-Speed, Chain-Reaction Crash That Left 1 Dead, Another Seriously Injured In Strathmere

STRATHMERE, N.J. (CBS) — In a sleepy town that locals say goes unnoticed most of the time, there’s still buzz about a violent high-speed, chain-reaction crash that happened in the wee hours of the morning Sunday in Strathmere. “Carnage, it sounded like a bomb went off,” Brian Walker said. Walker was jolted awake by the noise. The SUV, traveling north on Route 619, slammed into a pole just outside his home, eyewitnesses say, like a speeding bullet. “If it wasn’t for the pole, that vehicle would have continued on. That’s the master bedroom and that’s the gas lines, so who knows what would have...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Man In Critical Condition After Being Shot 4 Times In Kensington, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 25-year-old male is in critical condition after he was shot four times late Friday night in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood, according to police. The shooting occurred on 3100 F Street just after 11:15 p.m. The male was shot twice in his back and left arm, police say. He was then transported to Temple Hospital by a private vehicle. No arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Cape May County, NJPosted by
CBS Philly

23-Year-Old Killed, 2 Others Injured In Crash In Strathmere, New Jersey State Police Say

STRATHMERE, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey State Police are investigating after a 23-year-old man was killed and two others were injured in a crash in Cape May County overnight Sunday. State Police say a Lexus SUV was traveling north on County Road 619 when it struck eight parked cars and overturned coming to an uncontrolled rest on Webster Avenue. Witnesses told our photographer a car was driving at a very high speed just before the crash. As a result of the crash, the rear seat passenger was killed and the front passenger sustained serious injuries. The rear passenger was identified as 23-year-old Trevor Hirsch, of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania. The front seat passenger was identified as 21-year-old Ryan Hirsch, of Coopersburg, Pennsylvania. The driver, 23-year-old Nicholas Hirsch, of Coopersburg, sustained minor injuries. An investigation is ongoing.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Kensington Shooting Leaves 2 Men Dead, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men were shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood Friday morning, police say. The incident happened around 5:15 a.m. on the 1800 block of East Tusculum Street. Both victims — a 19-year-old and a 30-year-old — were both pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital after being transported by police. The 19-year-old was shot once in the chest, while the 30-year-old was shot two times in the chest and two times in his right leg, according to police. No arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered. The investigation is active. Stay tuned with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy