CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Red Sox Grab Reliever Geoff Hartlieb Off Waivers From Mets

By CBSBoston.com Staff
Posted by 
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ndKZ4_0bncP5CK00

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox have added some pitching depth for the stretch run.

Right-hander Geoff Hartlieb, who last pitched for the Mets this season, was claimed by Boston off waivers from New York. Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom made the announcement on Saturday.

Hartlieb is being optioned to Triple-A Worcester.

The 27-year-old has made 57 appearances during his three years in the Majors. During his time with the Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2021, he has posted a combined 11.00 ERA in nine innings pitched.

In 66.1 career innings, he has registered 66 strikeouts and logged an ERA of 7.46.

He was originally drafted by the Pirates in the 29th round in 2016.

Boston still holds the second wild card spot in the American League, leading the Oakland Athletics by three games.

Comments / 0

CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
36K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geoff Hartlieb
Person
Chaim Bloom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Reliever#The Red Sox#Hartlieb#Triple A Worcester#The Pittsburgh Pirates#Era#The American League#The Oakland Athletics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBWKRC

Reds make trade for Red Sox outfielder who is son of team's coach

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday acquired minor league outfielder Delino DeShields from the Red Sox in exchange for cash. DeShields, the son of Reds first base coach Delino DeShields, has been assigned to Triple-A Louisville. The 29-year-old has a .252/.385/.366 slash line with six homers and 21...
MLBPosted by
CBS Boston

Red Sox Sign Shortstop Jose Iglesias, Reinstate Reliever Josh Taylor From COVID IL

BOSTON (CBS) — Ahead of Monday’s series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that there were a lot of moving parts with the team’s roster. Shortstop Jose Iglesias is one of those moving parts. The Red Sox signed the 31-year-old Iglesias on Monday to help as the team deals with a COVID-19 outbreak that has decimated its infield and bullpen. Iglesias, who got his start with Boston back in 2011, has been added to Boston’s active roster and will wear No. 12 for the team. Iglesias was available following his release from the...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Red Sox: September is decision time on 40-Man roster slots

September may spell the end for several Boston Red Sox players. There is spring housecleaning, and the Red Sox will most certainly be engaged in fall housecleaning. The target is their 40-Man roster, and it has already begun. Thanks to COVID-19 issues, we have witnessed a revolving door when players came in and disappeared.
MLBhngn.com

Throw of the Year: Boston Red Sox Outfielder Hunter Renfroe Wins Against His Former Team

The Boston Red Sox Outfielder Hunter Renfroe had the type of performance that Red Sox legends are made of on Wednesday night. In a recently published article in Yahoo Sports, the outfielder for the Boston Red Sox made the throw of the year - and perhaps the decade to help his club beat his former team, the Tampa Bay Rays, 2-1. In one hop, he went from a step in front of the warning track in center to third base. Joey Wendle, the Rays' infielder, couldn't have predicted when his fly ball went past center fielder Danny Santana.
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball daily notes - Pitcher and hitter rankings for Friday

Four of the six division races appear to be settled, with only the NL East and NL West still in jeopardy. However, the second NL wild card and both in the AL are still up for grabs. This renders 10 of the 15 involving at least one team still battling for a postseason berth. The marquee matchup is again in SoCal with the Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the San Diego Padres for a weekend set.
MLBBoston Herald

Craig Kimbrel shines as Red Sox lose to White Sox, 4-3

The stable of arms coming out of the White Sox bullpen is no joke. The Red Sox put up a fight on Friday night, scoring two off Ryan Tepera in the seventh to pull within a run of a team that’s running away with the American League Central. But recently-acquired...
MLBaudacy.com

Red Sox sign big-armed reliever Michael Feliz

When it comes to risk vs. reward, the signing of Michael Feliz seems light on the former and potentially heavy on the latter. The Red Sox have inked the 28-year-old reliever to a minor-league deal, with the plan to send Feliz to Triple-A Worcester. Feliz has 222 big-leagues appearances under...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Red Sox players freak out about Hunter Renfroe’s heroic game

Wednesday night’s Red Sox game was the Hunter Renfroe show. From adding to his MLB-leading outfield assist count to hitting the go-ahead home run that gave the Red Sox one of their most epic victories of the season, Renfroe did it all. In case you missed it, this is how...
MLBcriernewsroom.com

Sox in the Hunt for the Playoffs

The American League East Division has been all over the place this year. The standings look very different now than they did earlier in the season. The Boston Red Sox, a favorite team of New Englanders, went from running away with the division in the first few months of the season to barely staying alive in recent months.
MLBWTOP

Reds get minor league OF DeShields from Red Sox

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla, (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds obtained minor league outfielder Delino DeShields Jr. from the Boston Red Sox for cash on Tuesday. DeShields was with Boston’s Triple-A team in Worcester and was assigned to the Reds’ top minor league team in Louisville. The 29-year old DeShields provides outfield...
Braintree, MAPatriot Ledger

Braintree recreation offering trip to Red Sox/Mets game

BRAINTREE —The recreation department is offering a trip to see the Sept. 22 night game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Mets at Fenway Park. The seats are in the left field grandstand and round-trip, school bus transportation is provided. The cost is $40 per person. A...
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox acquire Brad Peacock from Cleveland

The Red Sox announced they’ve acquired Brad Peacock from the Indians for cash considerations. Peacock is eligible to be traded even after the July 30 deadline because he hasn’t been on a 40-man roster this season and had joined Cleveland on a minor league deal. Peacock landed with Cleveland a...
MLBclevelandstar.com

Report: Mets claim reliever Brad Hand off waivers

The New York Mets claimed veteran reliever Brad Hand off waivers on Thursday, multiple outlets reported. The 31-year-old left-hander was designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday. Hand began the season with the Washington Nationals, who traded the three-time All-Star closer to Toronto on July 29 in...
MLB985thesportshub.com

Red Sox claim SS Jose Iglesias off waivers from Angels

According to multiple reports, the Boston Red Sox are claiming shortstop Jose Iglesias off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels. Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe reported that Iglesias was present at Fenway Park. Iglesias, 31, began his major league career with the Red Sox in 2011, playing 98 games...

Comments / 0

Community Policy