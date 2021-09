PARK CITY, Utah — On Sunday evening, September 5, the Park City Fire District (PCFD) responded to a structure fire at a multi-family home on Deer Valley Dr.

“Due to the rapid response and offensive actions by firefighters, the fire was knocked down quickly,” the Park City Fire District said in a post.

Residents were evacuated and no one was injured according to PCFD.

Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter