Isringhausen repeats the feat, earns all-tourney for Tech
Maddie Isringhausen’s second collegiate volleyball tournament brought the former Edwardsville Tigers star all-tourney honors for a second time. The returning freshman for Tennessee Tech produced two career double-doubles – the first of her career – to lead the Golden Eagles to a 2-1 record in the Golden Eagle Invite in Cookeville, Tennessee. Tech defeated South Alabama and North Carolina-Asheville with a five-set loss to Valparaiso in between.www.theintelligencer.com
Comments / 0