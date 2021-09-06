CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Pars and Stripes: Hurst's charge is needed for an American victory

By By Kyle Rowland / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

Day 2 recap

An American surge nearly became a tidal wave on Sunday afternoon at Inverness.

That is until Europe, with a dastardly approach by Mel Reid on No. 18, eked out a half-point that could prove to be the most consequential shot of the tournament come Monday evening.

However, even with the final hole heroics, the Europeans opened up the door for Team USA. On Sunday morning, the Americans trailed 5½-2½, and Europe led in all four matches on the course. A two-point deficit might not be ideal for Old Glory, but it’s a margin that can be overcome.

“I feel like our team is pretty stacked,” U.S. captain Pat Hurst said.

American made

The U.S. captain’s picks have been dissected for two weeks, especially the selection of Solheim Cup rookies Yealimi Noh and Mina Harigae.

On Sunday, they proved Hurst right in a surgical 3-and-1 victory over France’s Celine Boutier and Germany’s Sophia Popov. The Americans never trailed and had a best-ball score of 7 under par.

“It was such a great time,” Noh said. “I think us being rookies, we were ready to come out here and win a match. I’m so glad we did it together.”

Both players lost on Saturday, as Europe roared out to a three-point advantage. Despite Noh and Harigae’s consistent and sometimes stellar play in recent months, questions persisted about their lack of wins — neither has an LPGA Tour victory — and relative absence in pressure moments.

Few, if any, Americans were more rock-solid than Noh and Harigae on Sunday while the United States mounted a charge to close the gap with Europe.

“Yealimi, I want to say she leads our team in birdies, and Mina is one of the better putters on our team and has been pretty steady the last couple of months,” Hurst said. “We decided to put them together, take that chance, and see how they would fare. And they did pretty good out there. It was fun to see the two rookies. It’s good for them and good for their confidence.”

Harigae was particularly gutsy after a sloppy round Saturday. She made several clutch putts in Sunday’s match and had five birdies. All of them were needed as their 3-up lead at the turn became all-square through 13.

Europe wasn’t able to counter three birdies in four holes down the stretch.

“I think it’s awesome,” Harigae said. “Pairing two rookies together, and we both got our first Solheim Cup points — that’s a memory that is one of my best golf experiences.”

A star is born

Golf’s biggest events create indelible moments and unforgettable stars. The Solheim Cup is one of those events, and Leona Maguire has been the star in 2021.

Maguire, the first Irishwoman to play in the event, has not disappointed her homeland or the European continent, fashioning a 3-0-1 record through the first two days.

“I couldn’t ask for a better start to my Solheim Cup career,” she said. “That first tee was incredible. Hit my drive down the middle, which was just sort of the icing on the cake.”

And the victories. Maguire is 2-0-1 alongside England’s Mel Reid and 1-0 with Georgia Hall of England.

Maguire has done it all, displaying all aspects of her game and passing every test — driving, ballstriking, chipping, putting. It has all equaled excellence.

“Leona again played awesome,” Reid said after the duo halved a match with Lizette Salas and Jennifer Kupcho. “I’m just so impressed with this girl.”

Earlier in the day, they cruised past Nelly Korda and Ally Ewing, 5 and 4, for the loudest statement of the tournament.

“She’s a fantastic player,” Reid said. “My role was to kind of make her feel comfortable as someone who’s been on a few Solheim Cups. Just very, very impressed with her, honestly. That grit and determination is second to none. I mean, it’s been an honor honestly playing with her the last few days.”

Maguire was an amateur phenom, setting a record for the longest stint as the world’s top-ranked amateur. The 26-year-old has enjoyed professional success, but no wins on the LPGA Tour. Maguire reached her highest pro ranking this year of 43rd on the strength of four strong finishes in the major championships.

“I think there will be a lot of good memories after this week,” Maguire said, “and, hopefully, some of them will be on the golf course.”

Erasing bad memories

Redemption has defined the past year for Emily Kristine Pedersen.

The Dane was ranked 549th in the world at the end of 2019 and mired in a stretch of missed cuts. Pedersen entered a dark place of self-doubt and couldn’t escape the negativity. If she played poorly, it leaked into her life away from the golf course.

A sport psychologist helped Pedersen through the difficult period, which planted its roots at the 2017 Solheim Cup. Pedersen flopped as a captain’s pick and Solheim Cup rookie, losing all three matches — 3 and 1, 5 and 3, and 6 and 5.

Suddenly, the world-class player felt pangs of uncertainty about the quality of her golf.

“I think I’m a lot more mature now than I was four years ago,” Pedersen said. “I think, obviously, I’ve grown from going through a bit of a tough time after the last Solheim. I’m more sure of myself, more confident in myself. I feel like I’ve also played some better golf than I had before the last Solheim.”

While the pandemic may have stunted some players, it brought the best out of Pedersen, who was able to hit the reset button. What’s transpired over the past 17 months is the best golf of Pedersen’s life — four wins on the Ladies European Tour, including three straight, and eight total top 10s. And Pedersen finished just off the podium at the Olympics, tying for fifth.

The positive momentum has carried over to this week, where Pedersen has a 2-1-0 record at the Solheim Cup.

“I think I feel a lot more comfortable this year,” said Pedersen, who reached as high as No. 65 in the world in 2021. “I know all the girls well. We’re having a lot of fun, and I just feel like I belong a little bit more on the team this year.”

Hole of the day

The par-4 17th hole is a dogleg left that some players choose to play down the 16th fairway. The approach shot is from an elevated area, hitting down to a well-bunkered green. And after Sunday, it’s probably Kupcho’s favorite hole on the golf course.

In the morning, she made a lengthy birdie putt to close out a match. In the afternoon, she chipped in to guarantee a half-point. Prior to Kupcho’s morning putt, Lexi Thompson made a match-clinching birdie, which set off the biggest roar of the week.

Without the American heroics on No. 17, Europe would be that much closer to retaining the Cup.

Quotable

“I think we just told ourselves that we’re Team USA, and we need to play Team USA golf. We’re some of the best players in the world.” — Salas on the team’s mindset entering Sunday, helping spark the Americans to a Day 2 turnaround.

Numbers for dummies

6½-4½: Score in favor of the Americans since Saturday’s rules controversy involving Sagstrom and Nelly Korda.

5-1-1: Hull’s career record in foursomes after she and Pedersen lost Sunday morning. Hull played in her first Solheim Cup in 2013.

11-4-3: Hull’s career Solheim Cup record.

0-4-1: Megan Khang’s career Solheim Cup record.

2-6-0: Combined record of the Korda sisters and Thompson this week.

The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
