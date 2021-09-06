CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA Beaches Packed For Holiday Weekend, With Bigger Crowds Expected On Labor Day

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – While some Southland residents are playing it safe during the pandemic and avoiding crowds this holiday weekend, many beachgoers in Santa Monica were just glad to be outside, masks or not.

“The weather’s amazing. It’s a lot of fun here,” said one beachgoer.

Crowds packed Santa Monica Beach Labor Day Weekend. (credit: CBS)

Beaches were crowded this weekend and for the most part, few people were wearing masks.

One couple said they heeded the recommendation to avoid travel this weekend, and decided on a day at the beach just to play it safe.

“We live down the street. We have been relaxing, and it’s good to be outside,” the man said.

A surfer said that he was ready to enjoy some time off work, surfing and parties, and said he’s not too worried about COVID at this point and feels ready to celebrate.

“Gonna go party later, go to some pool parties, maybe at the bars, yeah,” he said.

More people are expected to hit the sand and surf on Labor Day.

