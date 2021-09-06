WATCH: FSU QB Jordan Travis strikes from 60 yards out, puts FSU up 20-17

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel wrapped up his media availabilities for the week by meeting with the media after the Vols concluded practice on Thursday morning. After winning his debut against Bowling Green, Heupel leads the Vols into a key early-season non-conference game, recently rebranded as the Johnny Majors Classic, against visiting Pittsburgh on Saturday at Neyland Stadium (Noon, ESPN). Heupel spoke to reporters for a little more than nine minutes on Thursday morning, when he was asked about the status of a couple of important players, the progress of a couple young Vols on offense and what his team needs to do to be successful against the Panthers.