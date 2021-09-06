WATCH: FSU QB Jordan Travis strikes from 60 yards out, puts FSU up 20-17
We’ve got a back and forth battle taking place in Tallahassee as Florida State works to upset Notre Dame in primetime on Sunday night. After the Seminoles received an overturned fumble, they made the most of their second chance. Just two plays later, quarterback Jordan Travis hit Ja'Khi Douglas for a 60-yard touchdown. FSU botched the extra-point attempt and lead 20-17 with 13:36 left in the third quarter.247sports.com
