CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

Ashley Moody Starts Out Reelection Bid in a Strong Position

By KEVIN DERBY
Posted by 
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TXOcp_0bncNcpg00

While it did not get much attention, last week state Attorney General Ashley Moody formally kicked off her bid for a second term.

Florida Politics and the Tampa Bay Times reported on Thursday that Moody filed for reelection.

It’s easy to lose sight of Moody as the likes of Gov. Ron DeSantis, U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Rick Scott, R-Fla., and U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., garner the headlines. But she has been a consistent conservative since winning office 2018, working with other Republican attorneys general on several high-profile cases.

Back in 2015, conservative pundit Fred Barnes, one of the co-founders of The Weekly Standard magazine and a regular contributor on Fox News, played up the roles that Republican state attorneys general can play, even dubbing them the most effective opposition to President Barack Obama. If Republican attorneys general take up a similar role in opposing the Biden administration–and certainly the U.S. Supreme Court should be more favorable now–Moody could play a key role.

In 2018, a good year for Democrats, Moody held her own. A former U.S. attorney who was elected to the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Court of Florida in Hillsborough County, Moody was something of an unknown before she started her campaign. Chasing some candidates out of the race, Moody defeated Panhandle state Rep. Frank White in the primary, beating him 57 percent to 43 percent. Moody went on to defeat state Rep. Sean Shaw, the Democratic nominee, 52 percent to 46 percent. Not exactly a landslide but Moody won by a larger margin than other Republicans on the ticket including DeSantis, Scott and state CFO Jimmy Patronis.

So far, there aren’t any Democrats in the race though Panhandle lawyer Daniel Uhlfelder, best known for dressing up like the grim reaper to oppose DeSantis’ handling of COVID, and U.S. Attorney Andrew Warren, from Moody’s old stomping grounds in the Tampa Bay area, have garnered some buzz. Still, with the Agriculture commissionership open as Nikki Fried runs for governor, more Democrats are looking at that race instead of challenging Moody.

All of this being the case, Moody starts the 2022 cycle as the favorite even as higher profile gubernatorial and Senate contests garner are more attention.

Kevin Derby wrote this analysis. He can be reached at kevin.derby@floridadaily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
430K+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, FL
Elections
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Fried
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Ashley Moody
Person
Rick Scott
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Matt Gaetz
Person
Sean Shaw
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Bay Area#Republicans#Democrats#The Tampa Bay Times#Weekly Standard#Fox News#The U S Supreme Court#Democratic#Cfo#Covid#Moody S Old#Agriculture#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Hialeah, FLPosted by
FloridaDaily

Mario Diaz-Balart, Top Republican on THUD Appropriations Subcommittee, Welcomes New Housing in Hialeah

Last week, U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., weighed in on the opening of the Hialeah Housing Authority’s Villa Mariposa Affordable Housing Building. A senior member of the U.S. House Appropriations Committee, Diaz-Balart is the top Republican on the U.S. House Transportation, Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Subcommittee (THUD). When the Republicans controlled the chamber, he chaired the subcommittee.
ElectionsPosted by
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Losing Support With Independents in New Poll

A poll released last week showed Gov. Ron DeSantis is treading water in Florida, thanks to losing support with independents. Morning Consult released a poll showing 48 percent of Florida voters approve of DeSantis while another 48 percent disapprove of him. A Morning Consult program taken at the end of June and the first day of July showed DeSantis with 54 percent approval and 40 percent disapproval.
Florida StatePosted by
FloridaDaily

Val Demings Meets with Central Florida Puerto Rican Business Leaders

Last week, U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., held a roundtable conversation with Central Florida Puerto Rican business leaders. The event, which has hosted at Achilles Art Café, included a presentation by J. “Malcolm” Richards, the district director for the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) in the North Florida District, and Ed Ramos, a senior area manager for the SBA in Orlando.
Tampa, FLPosted by
FloridaDaily

Kathy Castor: DOT Needs to Invest in Tampa International Airport

Last week, U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla., called on U.S. Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg to replace the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) air traffic control tower at Tampa International Airport. Castor wrote Buttigieg and FAA Administrator Steve Dickson on the matter. “The Tampa Airport air traffic control tower and dedicated controllers...
ElectionsPosted by
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Leads Charlie Crist, Nikki Fried in New Poll

A poll from Scott Rasmussen and RMG Research, Inc. released on Wednesday shows Gov. Ron DeSantis ahead of his two main Democratic opponents in next year’s gubernatorial contest. DeSantis leads both U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., and state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried 41 percent to 38 percent among all registered...
Florida StatePosted by
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Declares September as Florida Preparedness Month

This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a proclamation to declare September as Florida Preparedness Month in conjunction with the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) “Ready” Campaign, National Preparedness Month. Florida Preparedness Month focuses on the importance of Florida residents and visitors being aware of and preparing for natural and man-made hazards.
PoliticsPosted by
FloridaDaily

Jimmy Patronis Marks National Preparedness Month

This week, state Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis recognized September as National Preparedness Month (NPM). NPM is recognized each September to promote family and community disaster planning now and throughout the year. The 2021 theme is “Prepare to Protect. Preparing for disasters is protecting everyone you love.”. “It is...
PoliticsPosted by
FloridaDaily

Tom Wheeler: Florida Legislature Needs to Focus on Property Insurance Reform

I want to thank the Florida Legislature for its hard work and wisdom in passing COVID liability protections earlier this year. This was something that all of us in the healthcare industry needed. There is still much work to bring our economy back to full speed, but the COVID liability protection was a great move and perhaps points to another area where similar reform is needed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy