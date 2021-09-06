CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

The Real Housewives of Potomac

By Shamira Ibrahim
Vulture
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo far this season, we have been introduced to a gentle reboot of Candiace’s reality TV persona. While her mouth and her confessionals are still as sharp as ever, her edges have been a bit softer: She’s a stepmom, a grad student, and budding girlboss entertainer in the making. Sisters are doin’ it for themselves, as the song goes, one four-count and pilot episode at a time. Alas, just like DC’s The Suicide Squad, the more things change, the more they stay the same. Namely, Candiace is still the cantankerous, quick-to-the-draw, impulsive loudmouth we were introduced to, and no one triggers her less desirable qualities more than her husband and Ashley.

www.vulture.com

Comments / 6

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Judd Apatow
Person
Ashley
Person
Robyn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Housewives#Real Estate#The Suicide Squad#East African
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
CelebritiesPopculture

'Real Housewives of Potomac' Fans Want Candiace Dillard To Find a New Manager Besides Her Husband Chris

Candiace Dillard turned not just the heads of her co-stars and family, but also viewers of The Real Housewives of Potomac by revealing that her husband, Chris Bassett, is now managing her blossoming music and acting career. Many raised concerns that Bassett could potentially be riding Dillard's coattails, but Dillard insists he's her biggest fan. But after the latest episode, many are calling for Dillard to find new management.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Wendy Williams Flaunts New Boyfriend on Instagram

The TV host takes to her Instagram account to introduce her new boyfriend, whose identity remains unknown so far, in a new post as she celebrates his son's 21st birthday. AceShowbiz - Wendy Williams has found new love. On Saturday, August 21, the TV host took to her Instagram account to introduce her new boyfriend in a new post as she celebrated his son's 21st birthday.
TV ShowsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Real Housewives’ Ashley Darby Calls Out Wendy Osefo For ‘Trollish’ Reaction In Recent Potomac Episode

The Real Housewives of Potomac has hit the point fans have been waiting on. In the most recent episode, Gizelle Bryant (via co-star Ashley Darby) brought up rumors that Wendy Osefo's husband has been unfaithful to her in the past. They suggested that the rumors are the root cause of Osefo’s drastic change of style and numerous plastic surgery procedures of late. Osefo, in turn, popped off on her co-stars in spectacular fashion, which Darby is now labeling a “trollish” reaction to the two of them.
CelebritiesEssence

You'll Never Guess Who This '90s Cutie Grew Up To Be

Check out nine other throwback photos of some of your favorites from reality TV!. Before he was a production manager, family man and the husband of Kandi Burruss on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Todd Tucker was breaking hearts in the late ’80s and early ’90s. That’s what we assume at least, because he was quite the cutie with his flattop fade and brooding look (and we see that gold chain).
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Star Falynn Guobadia Announces Pregnancy

The ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ may be between seasons, but the plot most certainly continues to thicken. For, Falynn Guobadia – who notably starred on season 13 of the Bravo hit – has announced she is expecting her fourth child…a mere matter of months after announcing her split from husband Simon Guobadia. The same Simon Guobadia who is now engaged to RHOA’s Porsha Williams.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

The Real Housewives Franchises Rated from Worse to Best

Real Housewives Franchise is a Bravo reality brand where luxury and laughter meet and stay. If you prefer laughter, enjoy The Real Housewives of New York City. And for a luxurious lifestyle and big living, check out The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Two categories of people exist. One thinks Housewives Franchises are trashy and not worth watching, and the other feels the Franchise deserves an award. Maybe you aren’t sure which side to take, but the series is full of catty fights and endless drama. The truth is the Franchise is getting better with its laugh-out-loud moments. To date, they have over one program available in Bravo, and each Franchise has something to offer. Reality life lovers! Here is the updated list of rated Real Housewives from the worse to the best.
Orange County, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Admits Tamra Judge Is One Of The Real Housewives Greats; Andy Says He Hopes Tamra Returns To Bravo

There truly is something special about the golden age of the Real Housewives of Orange County. OC has never been one of my top Real Housewives cities (that’s MY OPINION), but I could watch the old seasons over and over again. Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge were the messy duo the show needed. They threw […] The post Andy Cohen Admits Tamra Judge Is One Of The Real Housewives Greats; Andy Says He Hopes Tamra Returns To Bravo appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV ShowsPopculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Casts 'Real Housewives' Favorite

The next season of Dancing With the Stars is set to be "gone with the wind fabulous" thanks to one Real Housewives star. On Monday, TMZ reported that Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore will appear in the upcoming season of DWTS. While DWTS has not revealed the full list of the celebrities who will compete in Season 30, they did reveal two of the competitors who will be showcasing their dance moves — Team USA medalist Suni Lee and former Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa.
TV SeriesPosted by
Reality Tea

Candiace Dillard Bassett And Jemele Hill Beefing On Twitter Over Real Housewives Of Potomac Season 5 Drama

The coronavirus pandemic has been fantastic for those who invested in lounge wear and streaming services.  Many took advantage of lockdowns to pursue fruitful endeavors such as learning a new language, taking an online course, a little DIY at home, or perhaps a hobby.  The rest of us just binge-watched TV shows. Sports Journalist Jemele […] The post Candiace Dillard Bassett And Jemele Hill Beefing On Twitter Over Real Housewives Of Potomac Season 5 Drama appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VideosHollywood Life

‘RHOP’s Monique Samuels Says She Turned Down ‘Real Housewives’ All-Stars Offer

Monique Samuels reveals why she turned down an offer to join ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ and if she’ll ever return to ‘RHOP’. Former Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels quit the series following the Season 5 reunion, citing how she was mistreated during her time on the show. Monique vowed to never return again, but she is now revealing that Bravo recently asked her to join the second installment of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.
TV ShowsPopculture

'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Season 12 Vacation Destination Revealed

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast has been teasing the upcoming Season 12 cast trip and it's unlike any place the ladies of the Garden State have ever been before. This year, the cast is headed to Nashville, TN for some old-school barbecue, whiskey, and mechanical bull fun. Not only have the cast been sharing photo and video footage of their time in Nashville, but a Twitter account has been documenting the Housewives' every move.
TV ShowsPosted by
Reality Tea

Gizelle Bryant Implies That She Discussed Cheating Rumors With Wendy Osefo Prior To Filming; Says “Her Reaction, For Me, Was Bonkers”

One of the main storylines this season on Real Housewives of Potomac is the rumor that Wendy’s Osefo’s husband, Eddie Osefo, has a mistress and a side baby. Eddie slammed the rumor by posting a beautiful photo of the RHOP star and their children on Instagram. Eddie captioned the photo, “the mother of my ONLY 3 […] The post Gizelle Bryant Implies That She Discussed Cheating Rumors With Wendy Osefo Prior To Filming; Says “Her Reaction, For Me, Was Bonkers” appeared first on Reality Tea.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Husband of 'Real Housewives' star NeNe Leakes dies at 66

Gregg Leakes, the husband of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star NeNe Leakes, has died. He was 66. Family friend and publicist, Ernest Dukes, said Wednesday in a statement that Gregg Leakes died after a “long battle with cancer.” Dukes said he died peacefully in his home while being surrounded by his children and his wife, whom he often appeared with on the popular Bravo reality television show. “Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart,” Dukes said. Gregg and NeNe Leakes first married in 1997, two years before the couple’s son, Brentt, was born. NeNe Leakes had one child from a past relationship while Gregg Leakes had five other children. The couple divorced in 2011, but they reconciled and married for a second time a couple years later. In 2018, the reality star revealed on her Instagram account that her husband had been diagnosed with colon cancer. Read More Final UK troops pulled out of Kabul
Theater & Dancetalentrecap.com

Ranking ‘The Real Housewives’ on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Amid Kenya Moore Casting Rumor

Rumor has it that Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars will be welcoming a Real Housewives of Atlanta star to the ballroom. TMZ reported that Kenya Moore has secretly signed on for the biggest season yet. The 1993 Miss USA winner is an expert in providing the shadiest clap backs. Whichever professional dancer she is partnered with will have their work cut out for them.
TV & VideosVulture

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap: Who Let the Conchs Out?

This week on our favorite show, Rich Women Doing Things, the rich women did things. They go to an auction preview and buy $4,800 Cartier rings on a whim, like when I stop by the bodega for a Magnum bar on the walk home on a hot night. They force their assistants to light about 900 candles on their front lawn for a dinner party as if people want to come eat on the set of a date on The Bachelor. And, of course, they threaten each other.

Comments / 0

Community Policy