Rogét Chahayed Contributes Two Songs For Marvel’s Shang Chi Soundtrack Featuring Anderson .Paak, 21 Savage And Rich Brian
Rogét Chahayed has an accomplished resume, with collaborations from the likes of DRAM, Travis Scott Drake and Halsey, which have all received platinum certifications or higher. The world-class producer has now unveiled two new songs for the upcoming Marvel film Shang Chi, Anderson .Paak‘s “Fire In The Sky” and Rich Brian, 21 Savage, Warren Hue and Masiwei’s “Lazy Susan.”music.mxdwn.com
