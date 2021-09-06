Rogét Chahayed Contributes Two Songs For Marvel’s Shang Chi Soundtrack Featuring Anderson .Paak, 21 Savage And Rich Brian

More than two years after its initial release, Hulu's Wu-Tang: An American Saga is officially back for season two. Set in the early 1990s, the series tells a fictionalized account of the formation of the hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan. Since the show is loosely based on real-life people, the actors undergo some incredible transformations to get into character. While the show includes a star-studded cast — including Ashton Sanders, Shameik Moore, and more — a few Wu-Tang Clan members are also involved in the show; RZA serves as co-creator and executive producer, while Method Man is an executive producer. Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, Masta Killa, and GZA also serve as consulting producers alongside the estate of the late Ol' Dirty Bastard, who died in 2004. As we continue to meet new faces as the season progresses — actor Uyoata Udi is taking over the role of Inspectah Deck, which was previously played by Joey Bada$$ in season one — read ahead to see the cast side by side with their real-life counterparts.