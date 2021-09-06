Witness the Destruction in Roland Emmerich’s ‘Moonfall’ First Teaser!
Roland Emmerich is best known for his epic destruction-based films such as Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow, and 2012; and now another movie that sees the Earth under constant assault is his newest film titled Moonfall. In this film, something has caused the moon to detach from its orbit around the Earth and is now heading straight for us! It’s an exciting premise that promises the audiences copious amounts of destruction, devastation, and witnessing the world on the brink of collapse; something that fans of the previous films from this director are no doubt already familiar with. Roland Emmerich is directing and co-writing this project along with Harald Kloser and Spenser Cohen.movies.mxdwn.com
