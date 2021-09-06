CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Witness the Destruction in Roland Emmerich’s ‘Moonfall’ First Teaser!

By Rick Rice
mxdwn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoland Emmerich is best known for his epic destruction-based films such as Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow, and 2012; and now another movie that sees the Earth under constant assault is his newest film titled Moonfall. In this film, something has caused the moon to detach from its orbit around the Earth and is now heading straight for us! It’s an exciting premise that promises the audiences copious amounts of destruction, devastation, and witnessing the world on the brink of collapse; something that fans of the previous films from this director are no doubt already familiar with. Roland Emmerich is directing and co-writing this project along with Harald Kloser and Spenser Cohen.

movies.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Plummer
Person
Stanley Tucci
Person
Roland Emmerich
Person
Halle Berry
Person
Patrick Wilson
Person
Kelly Yu
Person
Donald Sutherland
Person
Josh Gad
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cgi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Michael Keaton’s New Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Michael Keaton is a legendary actor, having starred in many popular and award-winning films including Halloween classic Beetlejuice and Academy Award Best Picture winner Spotlight. And right now, Keaton’s new film is shooting up the Netflix charts, showing that he is still a top-class actor. According to FlixPatrol’s figures, 2020’s...
AstronomyVulture

Moonfall Teaser: Even the Moon Is Sick of Earth’s Shit

Dang, this natural satellite got hands! The Earth’s oldest ally becomes our greatest enemy in Moonfall, the latest from director Roland Emmerich. The title says it all, doesn’t it? In 1969, Neil Armstrong took one small step for man, and in 2022, the moon is taking one giant leap to end mankind. What did we even do? You know, besides polluting space with metal junk, letting billionaires use it like a playground, and ignoring decades of climate change? The director of Independence Day, 2012, and The Day After Tomorrow has assembled a team of experts to go mano a Luna: Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, Charlie Plummer, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak, and Donald Sutherland. “In the year 2022, the moon will come to us,” the trailer promises. Coming up on two years since disaster films like Contagion and I Am Legend became potential realities, Emmerich offers an apocalypse that actually serves as escapism. Because the moon wouldn’t really turn on us like this … Would it?
Moviesgoodhousekeeping.com

The first trailer for Halle Berry's new film, Moonfall is here

What would happen if the Moon was knocked from its orbit and fell on Earth? Nothing good, that's for sure. Halle Berry's space disaster movie Moonfall explores the dramatic lead-up to a catastrophic impact with our only natural satellite. The space film unveiled its first trailer yesterday (September 2), and...
Moviescosmicbook.news

Netflix: 'Don't Look Up' Trailer Features All-Star Cast

Netflix has released the trailer for Don't Look Up, which features an all-star cast, as the comedy tells the story of two low-level astronomers who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth. The cast includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer...
Astronomywearemoviegeeks.com

MOONFALL First Look Features Halle Berry And Patrick Wilson

In Moonfall, a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (Academy Award® winner Halle Berry) is convinced she has the key to saving us all – but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson, “Midway”) and a conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley, “Game of Thrones”) believes her. These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is.
AstronomyIGN

Moonfall - Exclusive Teaser Trailer

In Moonfall, a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (Academy Award winner Halle Berry) is convinced she has the key to saving us all - but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson, "Midway") and a conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley, "Game of Thrones") believe her. These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is. Directed by Roland Emmerich and written by Roland Emmerich & Harald Kloser & Spenser Cohen, the film also stars Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak, and Donald Sutherland. Moonfall opens on February 4, 2022 in the US and UK and in Australia on February 3, 2022.
MoviesMovieWeb

Moonfall CinemaCon First Look Brings Disaster Master Roland Emmerich Back for One Giant Threat

"In 2022, the moon comes to us," reads the tagline for Independence Day director Roland Emmerich's upcoming disaster movie, Moonfall, for which the first footage has debuted at the recent CinemaCon event. The movie sees Emmerich return to genre he does best, and stars Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson as a pair of astronauts called into action after a mysterious force knocks the moon from its orbit, sending it on a collision course with Earth.
MoviesEscapist Magazine

Moonfall from Roland Emmerich Is Basically Hollywood’s Version of Majora’s Mask

What if you took the creepy moon plummeting towards the planet from The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask and gave it to disaster movie auteur Roland Emmerich? The result is Moonfall, which just released its announcement teaser trailer today and is full of the earth getting completely destroyed by our friendly little satellite. Like, straight up wrecked.
MoviesBirmingham Star

'Red Notice' first teaser is an action-packed ride

Washington [US], September 2 (ANI): The first teaser of one of Hollywood's biggest action films 'Red Notice' starring bigwigs like Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot was dropped on Thursday and it was packed with over-the-top action, paired along with plenty of jokes. In the upcoming movie, Johnson plays...
Astronomylrmonline.com

Moonfall Teaser Trailer with The Moon Attacking Earth

Terrorism. Wars. Wild fires. Hurricanes. Climate change. Pandemic. Why not have the moon attack this planet next year?. The masterful director Roland Emmerich’s Moonfall plans to make its landing in theaters next year. Do expect plenty of destruction and billions of deaths from the brainchild of Independence Day, Godzilla (1998), and The Day After Tomorrow. You’ll know this director and writer never holds back in destroying cities and your favorite monuments.
MoviesPosted by
People

Halle Berry Hurtles Through Space in Wild Moonfall Teaser Trailer

Berry rockets to the stars with Patrick Wilson in the bonkers trailer for Roland Emmerich's new disaster movie. Halle Berry returns to space for the first time since her CBS TV series Extant in the wild new teaser trailer for her upcoming sci-fi action flick Moonfall. The thrilling preview sets...
Entertainmentramascreen.com

First Teaser Key Art For PEACEMAKER

James Gunn himself has tweeted out this first teaser key art for “Peacemaker” series which will have its virtual panel happening at the upcoming DC FanDome 2021. HBO Max is set to explore the origins of the Peacemaker character, the master of weapons from the highly anticipated upcoming The Suicide Squad film, in the new Max Original action-adventure-comedy series Peacemaker. HBO Max has given a straight-to-series order of eight episodes for the first season of the show. John Cena will reprise his role from The Suicide Squad movie to star in the series, and the film’s acclaimed writer/director James Gunn will write all eight episodes of Peacemaker and will direct multiple episodes, including the first. Gunn and The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers of the series, with Cena as co-executive producer. Based on characters from DC, Peacemaker will be produced by Gunn’s Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television. Peacemaker is scheduled to begin production in early 2021, prior to Gunn beginning work on the next Guardians of the Galaxy film.
Moviesmxdwn.com

Seven-Minute Standing Ovation for ‘Dune’ at Venice Film Festival

The Venice Film Festival is known as one of the most prestigious film events of the year. The red carpet on the Lido di Venezia has seen some of the greatest directors and movie stars in history. Films that world premiere at the festival are often an indication of their likeliness to succeed or fail once they’re released in theaters. And so, the seven-minute standing ovation that Dune received this past Friday is a sign that it just might blow up in the box office.
Moviesepicstream.com

The Matrix Resurrections Drops First Teaser

The wait for The Matrix Resurrections trailer is almost over. The first teaser from the highly anticipated sequel has just been dropped and it confirms that the official trailer will be released this week. The trailer for The Matrix 4 was actually screened at CinemaCon in August but has yet...
Moviesmxdwn.com

‘Blade’ Reboot Director Bassam Tariq Speaks on Wesley Snipes’ legacy

It has been over twenty years since the first Blade movie came out with 90s action hero actor Wesley Snipes. For many fans of the trilogy, it was hard to say goodbye to the actor that brought the day-walking vampire to life in the late 90s and early 2000s. But Marvel has found the best possible replacement for the role in two-time Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali.
MoviesEscapist Magazine

Don’t Look Up Netflix Trailer Has Leonardo DiCaprio Go Full-on Nerd

Adam McCay is returning to fiction as the director’s new Netflix film mixes the “asteroid hurtling towards the earth” genre with his recent political and social satire films. The first trailer for the Leonardo DiCaprio-starring Don’t Look Up landed today and shows off a film that seems to be a blend of McCay’s career, mixing the Academy Award-winning social commentary of his recent films with the absurdity of his early films like Anchorman, all with a cast list that seems to stretch on forever.

Comments / 0

Community Policy