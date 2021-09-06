FSU battling with No. 9 Notre Dame at the half
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State trails No. 9 Notre Dame, 17-14 at the half in Doak S. Campbell Stadium on Sunday evening in Tallahassee, Fla. The Irish produced 219 yards in the opening half, led by 160 passing yards by quarterback Jack Coan. The Wisconsin transfer was 14-for-19, including a pair of passing touchdowns. Coan's favorite target was tight end Michael Mayer, who had five receptions for 89 yards, including a 41-yard touchdown. He also connected with wide receiver Joe Wilkins for a 23-yard touchdown.247sports.com
