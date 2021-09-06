CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

FSU battling with No. 9 Notre Dame at the half

By Chris Nee
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE -- Florida State trails No. 9 Notre Dame, 17-14 at the half in Doak S. Campbell Stadium on Sunday evening in Tallahassee, Fla. The Irish produced 219 yards in the opening half, led by 160 passing yards by quarterback Jack Coan. The Wisconsin transfer was 14-for-19, including a pair of passing touchdowns. Coan's favorite target was tight end Michael Mayer, who had five receptions for 89 yards, including a 41-yard touchdown. He also connected with wide receiver Joe Wilkins for a 23-yard touchdown.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Football
City
Tallahassee, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Hamilton
Person
Jermaine Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notre Dame#American Football#Irish#Seminoles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
FSU
Related
Florida StatePosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To FSU Quarterback News

Florida State just kicked off its 2021 season against Notre Dame, and it will be Jordan Travis, not McKenzie Milton, starting at quarterback. Travis, who began his career at Louisville, beat out Milton, a UCF transfer, for the starting nod. In 2020, Travis passed for 1,056 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions for FSU.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Mike Leach deadpans that historic comeback began after players realized 'nobody had a dental appointment or a study hall'

Mississippi State’s listless performance for much of the Louisiana Tech game wasn’t lost on Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach. After trailing 34-14 with more than 13 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, it seemed State was doomed for a loss. Instead the Bulldogs charged back in the fourth quarter to win 35-34. It was the biggest comeback victory in school history for Mississippi State.
College SportsPosted by
On3.com

Would Jimbo Fisher leave Texas A&M for LSU?

After a disappointing 5-5 season in 2020, off-field allegations and a disappointing season-opening upset loss to UCLA, there is speculation that the 2021 season will be Ed Orgeron’s last as the head coach at LSU. Due to his ties to the program, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher has been speculated to return to LSU for years.
Oregon StatePosted by
On3.com

LOOK: Oregon reveals uniforms for Ohio State game

Oregon travels to Columbus this weekend to take on the No. 3 Buckeyes, and per usual, they will have a crisp uniform for the occasion. Oregon, known for its flashy uniforms and Nike deal with alum Phil Knight, will sport the all-white jerseys and pants with bright green accents in one of the best Week 2 games. It kicks off from “the Shoe” at 12:00 p.m. ET.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs Starter Officially Ruled Out For Thursday Night

For the most part, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are relatively healthy heading into Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys. However, the defending champions will be a tad shorthanded in the secondary. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians confirmed on Tuesday that safety Jordan Whitehead remains out of action because of a...
Columbus, OHPosted by
The Spun

NCAA Has Denied Ohio State Football Transfer’s Waiver

The Ohio State football program has just received some tough transfer-related news. On Thursday, head coach Ryan Day told reporters that the NCAA has denied a transfer waiver for former USC linebacker Palaie Gaoteote, per Ohio State insider Joey Kaufman of the The Columbus Dispatch. If this waiver had been...
Florida Statenolegameday.com

Recruits react following FSU vs Notre Dame

Florida State fell short in overtime versus No. 9 Notre Dame in Tallahassee on Sunday night. But despite the 41-38 loss, there was a sense of optimism in the air. It seems as if, slowly but surely people are starting to see the C.L.I.M.B, the foundational plan Mike Norvell has set for FSU to get back to the ways of consistent success.
Notre Dame, INonefootdown.com

College Football: How to watch Notre Dame vs Toledo on Peacock

In case you haven’t heard (and according to about 10 minutes of “research” on Facebook there are plenty of people who have not) the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Toledo Rockets will be EXCLUSIVELY broadcast on Peacock streaming service. NO it is not going to be on...
Florida State247Sports

FSU Depth Chart vs. Notre Dame: Co-starters at QB

Florida State released its projected depth chart via its game notes for its season opener versus Notre Dame. The big takeaway is that the Seminoles have co-starters listed at quarterback, with Jordan Travis and McKenzie Milton each bolded -- signifying a starting position -- and an "OR" listed between their two names.

Comments / 0

Community Policy