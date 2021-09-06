CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Suicide Squad: Why Secret Six Would Be a Perfect Spinoff

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Suicide Squad has been in theaters and on HBO Max for almost a month now, and James Gunn's take on the DC Comics universe has definitely blown fans away. The film is jam-packed with references and homages to various corners of comics, all with an ensemble that has never entirely crossed paths before. While The Suicide Squad has no shortage of bloody and shocking deaths, a number of characters do survive the film, and some have been curious to see exactly where they will pop up next. We do know that Christopher Smith/Peacemaker (John Cena) will be getting his own HBO Max series in early 2022, and there continue to be rumors surrounding the next appearance of Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), but it's unclear what's in store for Robert DuBois/Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Cleo Cazo/Ratcatcher II (Daniela Melchior), and King Shark (Sylvester Stallone). Although there's no telling what the future holds for the remaining costumed characters who do survive, one option does seem like an inspired choice — a Secret Six spinoff.

comicbook.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
Gail Simone
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
James Gunn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Suicide Squad#The Secret Six#Cbs#Argus#Starro#Corto Maltese#Hbo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesMovieWeb

The Suicide Squad Has Another Secret Survivor Reveals Director James Gunn

There are Spoilers ahead for The Suicide Squad. Watching the opening scene definitely showed fans why the members of Task Force X are called the Suicide Squad. Not even 12 minutes into the film, more than half of the team has been slaughtered on the beach in Corto Maltese. As you can see below, just that particular opening scene in The Suicide Squad had the internet going crazy.
TV & VideosComicBook

John Cena's The Suicide Squad Spinoff Peacemaker May Premiere Sooner Than Expected [UPDATE]

[UPDATE: The author of the DC Comics blog post has stated via social media that the date in the blog post is an error. Peacemaker is still scheduled for debut in 2022] The Suicide Squad launched into action in theaters and on HBO Max in August. Peacemaker, played by John Cena, may return to duty on the streaming service before the year's out. Previously, The Suicide Squad director James Gunn had stated that Peacemaker would debut on HBO Max in January 2022. However, a new post on the official DC Comics website blog hoping to help explain how The Suicide Squad sets up Peacemaker twice states that the series will debut in 2021. Did the show's release get pushed up, or did the DC Comics website publish the wrong date? The article has been on the site for two days without correction, so for now, it remains unclear.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Suicide Squad’s David Dastmalchian Gets Candid About Why His Polka-Dot Man Role ‘Resonated’ With Him

James Gunn’s newly released The Suicide Squad introduced a number of new villains that missed out on Task Force X's first cinematic outing, aside from a slightly altered version of Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn and a few other familiar faces. Among the lesser known villains that the director gave new life to is the Polka-Dot Man, who was both played by and written for David Dastmalchian. The actor really found himself drawn to the character, and he's now getting candid about exactly why the character “resonated” with him so strongly.
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad Director Debunks Rumored Idris Elba’s Bloodsport Spinoff

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn says there's a "possibility" Idris Elba will be back in action as armored assassin Bloodsport but shoots down "false" reports of a spin-off. Gunn, who spins out the Christopher Smith (John Cena) character in the action-packed Peacemaker series on HBO Max, has hinted at other extensions of his Suicide Squad standalone that teams Bloodsport with costumed criminals like the fantabulous Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior). Asked about a rumored Bloodsport spin-off on Twitter, Gunn answered:
Video GamesNME

‘Gotham Knights’ and ‘Suicide Squad’ to be shown at DC Fandome

Warner Bros. Games is planning on showing Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League at the DC Fandome event in October. A new tweet from DCEU_Updates has pointed out a brand new trailer for this year’s DC Fandome online event depicting several upcoming Warner Bros. properties and teasing what’s to come (thanks, VGC).
MoviesDaily Aztec

Review: “The Suicide Squad” is miles better than its uneven predecessor

When DC released their live-action adaptation of the anti-hero group “Suicide Squad,” it was met with less than favorable reviews. David Ayer’s film was criticized for its plot, direction and overall tone while post-production issues plagued the film. Five years later, DC soft-rebooted the film with James Gunn, director of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy