The Suicide Squad: Why Secret Six Would Be a Perfect Spinoff

The Suicide Squad has been in theaters and on HBO Max for almost a month now, and James Gunn's take on the DC Comics universe has definitely blown fans away. The film is jam-packed with references and homages to various corners of comics, all with an ensemble that has never entirely crossed paths before. While The Suicide Squad has no shortage of bloody and shocking deaths, a number of characters do survive the film, and some have been curious to see exactly where they will pop up next. We do know that Christopher Smith/Peacemaker (John Cena) will be getting his own HBO Max series in early 2022, and there continue to be rumors surrounding the next appearance of Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), but it's unclear what's in store for Robert DuBois/Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Cleo Cazo/Ratcatcher II (Daniela Melchior), and King Shark (Sylvester Stallone). Although there's no telling what the future holds for the remaining costumed characters who do survive, one option does seem like an inspired choice — a Secret Six spinoff.