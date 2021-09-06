Billions recap: Chuck and Axe are at each other's throats again as season 5 returns

Created by Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, The Other Two debuted its first season in 2018. The show is centered around siblings Cary, a role portrayed by Drew Tarver, and Brooke (Heléne Yorke), who have to deal with their sibling, Chase’s (Case Walker) abrupt thrust into fame. On how they came up with the concept, Schneider told comedian Trevor Noah that they had to delve deep into the world of YouTube to bring the concept of going viral to life. As part of their case study, the pair had to shadow YouTubers, understand their career and what the trajectory looked like. In conversation with Noah, Kelly and Schneider discussed the bridge between ‘old’ or traditional fame and new-age fame that has been brought about by the social media era. While the characters in The Other Two are not so old, there’s still an age factor as far a 13-year-old YouTube stars making millions of dollars every year are concerned. The Other Two first began as a sketch on Saturday Night Live, before it premiered on Comedy Central.