CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Billions recap: Chuck and Axe are at each other's throats again as season 5 returns

By Kyle Fowle
EW.com
 3 days ago

With Axe trying to find a way to get his charter bank approved, Chuck attempts to make strides toward being a better person. Billions is finally back! Season 5 was interrupted by COVID-related work stoppages last year, depriving all of us of the back half of what has so far been a really solid season. A quick recap, since it's been so long: Axe is trying to get in the business of running a charter bank so he can, you know, have even more money than usual. Chuck, as attorney general, is doing everything he can to stop that from happening, while also trying to finally find something to take down Axe and Axe Capital for good. Meanwhile, Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) has arrived as another rival for Axe, the seemingly do-good entrepreneur representing everything Axe despises — namely good intentions, real philanthropy, and making money without exploitation.

ew.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Stoll
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Axe And Axe Capital#Yale#Scooter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
Related
TV Seriestvinsider.com

’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 3 Premiere: Secrets & Lies (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3 premiere, “Love Makes You Crazy.”]. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is back, and while only we’ve only seen some of the couples before (two are new), they all have one thing in common: lots and lots of drama. So we know what to look forward to when we catch up with Kenneth and Armando again; they’re the only couple not featured in the premiere.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Billions Season 5B Premiere Recap: Blasts From the Past — Plus, Grade It!

Bobby Axelrod has long been the antihero we hate to love, but love all the same on Showtime’s Billions. So as Axe’s war against smug fellow billionaire Mike Prince continued in Season 5’s back half, which premiered Sunday, we couldn’t help but root for Prince’s demise. In true Billions fashion, this would be no easy feat as Axe and his faithful sidekick Wags tried desperately to find dirt on the elusive megalomaniac. Wags thought he’d found what appeared to be a gambling addiction for Prince’s second-in-command Scooter. Turns out Prince either really had the betting problem or he found a way to...
TV ShowsPosted by
Us Weekly

‘The Masked Singer’ Returns for Season 6: A Complete List of Each Contestant’s Clues

The Masked Singer is back for season 6, and as is tradition, the costumes are even bigger and wilder than they were the previous season. A teaser released ahead of the show’s September 22 premiere introduced five new contestants for the celebrity singing competition: Cupcake, Banana Split, Mallard, Dalmatian and Banana Split. A sixth contestant, Queen of Hearts, made her debut in an Instagram post shared by the Fox show’s official account.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

The Other Two Season 2 Premiere Recap: The Hustle Is Real (Grade It!)

Finally, after two and a half years off the air, The Other Two is back for Season 2… and Cary and Brooke’s Hollywood dreams are just a tiny bit closer. Thursday’s premiere (it’s now on HBO Max, remember) finds little bro Chase Dreams putting his teen idol career on hold to go to college at NYU — they still say he’s 13, but he’s grown up a lot since Season 1! — and mom Pat hitting it big as a daytime talk show host. Cary and Brooke are riding Chase’s fame coattails to new heights: Cary is an on-camera host for...
TV SeriesETOnline.com

'The Other Two' Returns With an Even Funnier, Molly Shannon-Filled Season 2

After debuting to critical acclaim, The Other Two ups the laughs in its long-awaited, sophomore season now streaming on HBO Max. Created by Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, the series tells the story of two siblings, Cary (Drew Tarver) and Brooke (Heléne Yorke), struggling to make it in New York while their teenage brother, Chase (Case Walker), catapults to fame after going viral on the internet. Season 2 ups the ante with their mother, Pat (Molly Shannon), striking out on her own and landing a hugely popular daytime talk show.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

Comedy Series “The Other Two” Returns For A Second Season

Created by Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, The Other Two debuted its first season in 2018. The show is centered around siblings Cary, a role portrayed by Drew Tarver, and Brooke (Heléne Yorke), who have to deal with their sibling, Chase’s (Case Walker) abrupt thrust into fame. On how they came up with the concept, Schneider told comedian Trevor Noah that they had to delve deep into the world of YouTube to bring the concept of going viral to life. As part of their case study, the pair had to shadow YouTubers, understand their career and what the trajectory looked like. In conversation with Noah, Kelly and Schneider discussed the bridge between ‘old’ or traditional fame and new-age fame that has been brought about by the social media era. While the characters in The Other Two are not so old, there’s still an age factor as far a 13-year-old YouTube stars making millions of dollars every year are concerned. The Other Two first began as a sketch on Saturday Night Live, before it premiered on Comedy Central.
TV SeriesEW.com

Big Brother recap: A predictable vote keeps the Cookout in complete control

As much as I love the Cookout and think they're playing a fantastic game, we're getting toward that point in the season where the votes are becoming predictable one week after another. Don't get me wrong, it's still satisfying to see a well-drawn plan play out, but we're overdue for a few moments of the Cookout being under pressure.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Darcey Silva Botched Surgery Has Fans In Uproar

Darcey Silva and her twin, Stacey are no strangers to plastic surgery. The twins love their upgrades and have never shown any shame. On the new season of their 90 Day Fiance spin-off, Darcey and Stacey, a lot revolved around their latest body upgrades. These particular surgeries took them to Turkey. Unfortunately, the results have left fans less than thrilled. The comments have been unkind and followers are wondering what exactly the surgeon did to Darcey.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kaley Cuoco reveals big news after shock split from husband Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco is wasting no time dwelling on her split from husband Karl Cook – and her fans will be delighted with her latest news. The 35-year-old has thrown herself back into work as she revealed on Tuesday that she is on location to film the second series of her hit show, The Flight Attendant.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Jack Nicholson Living Out His 'Sad Last Days' Locked Away In His Mansion, Pals Fear The Hollywood Icon 'Has Dementia'

Hollywood icon Jack Nicholson has disappeared from public life, and pals of the actor are reportedly worried the end could be near. The 84-year-old Batman star is currently living out his “sad last days” at his Beverly Hills, Calif. mansion, an insider spilled to Radar. The Shining star has reportedly owned the 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 3,300 square foot abode since the ‘70s.
Celebritiespurewow.com

Cardi B Shares Brand-New Photos of Baby No. 2 on Instagram

Major congratulations are in order for Cardi B and her husband, Offset. The couple has officially welcomed their second child together, a baby boy. Lucky for us, we already have not one, but two pictures of the newborn. The rapper and her hubby revealed the exciting news on Monday in...
NBAInternational Business Times

Michael K. Williams Net Worth: 'NBA 2K21' Actor's Fortune Before His Death

Michael K. Williams was an actor most famous for his performance on HBO’s critically-acclaimed show “The Wire” where he played the role of Omar Little. The television star was found dead inside his home in Brooklyn, New York on Monday. He was 54. Williams had a long-running career as an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy