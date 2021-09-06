CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Virtus Bologna interested in former Knick Frank Ntilikina?

By JD Shaw
Posted by 
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qp7bn_0bncLfYH00
In four seasons with the Knicks, Frank Ntilikina averaged 5.5 points, two rebounds and 0.8 steals in 19.5 minutes per game. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Free-agent guard Frank Ntilikina is receiving interest from Italian club Virtus Bologna as a potential replacement for Nico Mannion, according to BasketNews.com. Mannion will miss the beginning of the season as he recovers from an intestinal infection.

“We are looking on the market for an element to be included, a point guard who can also remain in the future,” head coach Sergio Scariolo said as part of a larger quote, according to EuroHoops. Because of that, we focus on young people who can give something important, rather than a veteran addition.”

Ntilikina fits the bill for what Virtus Bologna is seeking. The defensive-minded 23-year-old was selected with the eighth pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, spending the past four years with New York.

In those four seasons with the Knicks, Ntilikina has averaged 5.5 points, two rebounds and 0.8 steals in 19.5 minutes per game. He’s struggled with his shooting at the NBA level, owning a 36.6% mark from the field and 32.8% mark from deep in his career.

Here are some other odds and ends from around the basketball world:

  • Bryan Kalbrosky of HoopsHype takes a look at next year’s draft prospects, crafting an early mock draft for the event. Among the projected high lottery picks is Duke freshman Paolo Banchero, who Kalbrosky pegs as most likely to be drafted first overall.
  • Kevin Pelton of ESPN.com examines the recent Nets–Pistons trade featuring veteran center DeAndre Jordan, grading both sides and giving his opinion on which team won the trade. Brooklyn dealt Jordan, four second-round picks and $5.78 million in cash in exchange for Jahlil Okafor and Sekou Doumbouya. Detroit then reached a buyout agreement with Jordan, allowing him to sign with the Lakers.
  • Spurs rookie Joshua Primo has signed a multi-year shoe and endorsement deal with Nike, according to Jeff Garcia of KENS 5. Primo, 18, was selected No. 12 overall in this year’s draft after spending one season at Alabama.

Comments / 0

Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
358K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sekou Doumbouya
Person
Jahlil Okafor
Person
Nico Mannion
Person
Frank Ntilikina
Person
Deandre Jordan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtus Bologna#Italian#Eurohoops#Nba Draft#Espn Com#Lakers#Spurs#Nike
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAraptorsrapture.com

Raptors: Frank Ntilikina is a better bench option than Sam Dekker

The Toronto Raptors recently signed guard Svi Mykhailiuk to a two-year contract to beef up the back end of the roster. Now, there are three or four roster spots still open for partially guaranteed players like Ishmail Wainright, Isaac Bonga, and Sam Dekker to battle for. If Toronto wants to take one more gamble, Frank Ntilikina might be a solid option.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Suns’ Devin Booker, Kendall Jenner ‘caught up’ in fatal car accident

Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker and his girlfriend Kendall Jenner were reportedly made witness to a road accident that proved to be fatal. According to Teresa Roca of The U.S. Sun, the Suns star was traveling with Jenner last week in Biloxi, Mississippi, when traffic reached a standstill. The couple exited the vehicle and caught a glimpse of a tragic accident that forced motorists to a screeching halt.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Phil Jackson's All-Time Team Vs. Pat Riley's All-Time Team: The Duel Of Two Legendary Coaches

Alongside Hall of Famer Red Auerbach and future Hall of Famer Gregg Popovich, the two greatest coaches in NBA history that immediately come to mind are Phil Jackson and Pat Riley. They both coached the Los Angeles Lakers, and have had some of the best players ever on their teams. Phil Jackson won 11 NBA championships as a coach, including 6 with the Bulls and 5 with the Lakers. Having the luxury of coaching Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Shaquille O’Neal certainly helped him achieve these extraordinary accolades. Phil Jackson was also an executive for the New York Knicks, where he had one of the greatest scorers ever in Carmelo Anthony.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Wizards Trade Is Centered Around Bradley Beal

The New York Knicks have been in need of a superstar for many NBA seasons now. They were able to make the postseason as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference last year but now should be looking to improve on the roster. It has already been a busy offseason in New York and the front office can continue to be aggressive moving forward.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 Unhappy Stars the Wizards Need to Trade For

The Washington Wizards have been in a really awkward phase. Last year, they gave up on their OG backourt by trading John Wall for Russell Westbrook. This year, they plan on building around All-Star Bradley Beal, who has made it known that he plans to stay in D.C. Talk about loyalty that’s rarely present in the NBA today.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Warriors Trade Is Focused On Andrew Wiggins

The New York Knicks have finally decided to make some moves in the NBA offseason. This is something they have failed to do in year’s past and that is why they were one of the worst teams in the league since Carmelo Anthony left. Now, the team seems to be trending in the right direction and there could be more moves on the horizon.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Rich Paul planning to cut ties with Sixers over Ben Simmons situation?

Ben Simmons wants out of Philadelphia, and he may be taking others with him as well. Bleacher Report’s Jason Dumas reported on Tuesday that there is a high chance 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey will be included in any Simmons trade. The two players are both represented by power agent Rich Paul, and Paul reportedly wants both of his clients out of Philadelphia. Dumas adds that some local organizations had been planning to partner with Maxey on community events. They were told to cancel those plans though because Paul does not want Maxey to grow roots in the city if he could be leaving.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Kyle Kuzma Gives His Honest Take On LeBron James

Kyle Kuzma's time with the Los Angeles Lakers can only be described as turbulent. The young star had a solid first few seasons with the team although once LeBron and Anthony Davis came over, Kuzma struggled to find his rhythm. In this year's playoffs, Kuzma had a rough series against the Phoenix Suns, and it had fans demanding for a trade. In the end, that is what happened as the Lakers sent Kuzma to the Washington Wizards in a package deal that brought Russell Westbrook to L.A.
NBAInternational Business Times

NBA Trade News: Knicks Ironically Acquire Ex-Celtics Backcourt To Reunite With Walker

The New York Knicks have added another familiar name in the mix in Evan Fournier. The 28-year-old swingman was acquired in a sign-and-trade deal with the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, August 17. Fournier was officially introduced by the Knicks in a press conference, ironically alongside another ex-Celtic in Kemba Walker.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Brooklyn Nets Have Traded DeAndre Jordan, Four Second-Round Picks, And $5.78M To The Detroit Pistons For Jahlil Okafor And Sekou Doumbouya

The Brooklyn Nets are a team that missed out on winning the championship this season, and they have made some changes around their core 3 stars on the roster. The latest of these changes revolves around DeAndre Jordan. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN has reported that the Brooklyn Nets have traded DeAndre Jordan, four second-round picks, and some cash to the Detroit Pistons in order to get back Jahlil Okafor and Sekou Doumbouya.

Comments / 0

Community Policy