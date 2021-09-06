Virtus Bologna interested in former Knick Frank Ntilikina?

In four seasons with the Knicks, Frank Ntilikina averaged 5.5 points, two rebounds and 0.8 steals in 19.5 minutes per game. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Free-agent guard Frank Ntilikina is receiving interest from Italian club Virtus Bologna as a potential replacement for Nico Mannion, according to BasketNews.com. Mannion will miss the beginning of the season as he recovers from an intestinal infection.

“We are looking on the market for an element to be included, a point guard who can also remain in the future,” head coach Sergio Scariolo said as part of a larger quote, according to EuroHoops. Because of that, we focus on young people who can give something important, rather than a veteran addition.”

Ntilikina fits the bill for what Virtus Bologna is seeking. The defensive-minded 23-year-old was selected with the eighth pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, spending the past four years with New York.

In those four seasons with the Knicks, Ntilikina has averaged 5.5 points, two rebounds and 0.8 steals in 19.5 minutes per game. He’s struggled with his shooting at the NBA level, owning a 36.6% mark from the field and 32.8% mark from deep in his career.

