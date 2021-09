A busy offseason finds the Brooklyn Nets with more options to roll with during the season. Although the roster was deep last year, this year it is going to be far more deeper. In fact, the roster is so deep that Alize Johnson, a breakout player on the Nets last season, had to be waived. This of course could not have been in the original plans for Nets GM Sean Marks. It took an unforeseen return to basketball for LaMarcus Aldridge to force the move.