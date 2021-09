DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado businesses with more than 100 employees will now have to ensure all of their staff is vaccinated or has a negative COVID-19 test weekly. Illegal Pete’s is a Colorado-grown company that over the last 10 years has expanded into two states and now 12locations. They employ just under 400 people. (credit: CBS) “It was a little more overarching than we anticipated,” Devin Rombough, Director of Operations for the restaurant said. He was watching when President Joe Biden detailed the new requirements in a press conference on Thursday afternoon. “This isn’t about freedom or personal choice, it’s about protecting yourself and those...