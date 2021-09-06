St. Lawrence University implements new restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence University has increased its restrictions and safety requirements for students. In a message to students on Friday, St. Lawrence University President Kathryn Morris announced that the campus has changed its operating status to “orange,” or higher risk. With this change, temporary restrictions are now in place. According to President Morris, this is following an increase in positive student cases. The University’s on-campus quarantine space is also at capacity.