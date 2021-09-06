Comedian Fuquan Johnson among 3 dead after suspected drug overdose
LOS ANGELES — Comedian Fuquan Johnson and two others died Saturday after a suspected drug overdose at a Los Angeles home, multiple news outlets reported.
The Los Angeles County coroner’s office on Sunday confirmed the death of the 43-year-old comedian but did not release the official cause, KABC reported.
According to KCAL, comedian and model Kate Quigley was in critical condition Sunday following the Friday night incident.
