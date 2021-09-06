CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comedian Fuquan Johnson among 3 dead after suspected drug overdose

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 15, 2018 Comedian Fuquan Johnson is seen in this May 15, 2018, file photo in Los Angeles, California. Johnson and two others died Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, after a suspected drug overdose at a Los Angeles home. (Photo by gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) (gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Comedian Fuquan Johnson and two others died Saturday after a suspected drug overdose at a Los Angeles home, multiple news outlets reported.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office on Sunday confirmed the death of the 43-year-old comedian but did not release the official cause, KABC reported.

According to KCAL, comedian and model Kate Quigley was in critical condition Sunday following the Friday night incident.

Check back for more on this developing story.

