The Week Ahead: Richmond athletics ready for Week 4, girls' golf opens season

ROCKINGHAM — All of Richmond Senior High School’s athletic programs will take advantage of the extended three-day weekend, and many programs will return to action on Tuesday.

The Richmond girls’ golf team will join the rotation of fall sports this week, making it the final program to start play.

Volleyball to tackle two conference road matches

After earning a win in a five-set thriller against Southern Lee to open Sandhills Athletic Conference play, the Lady Raiders were swept in straight sets by Pinecrest on Thursday. Now Richmond and head coach Ashleigh Larsen hit the road for two more conference matches.

Richmond (2-5, 1-1 SAC) will first travel to Hoke County High School (1-7, 0-2 SAC) on Tuesday, followed by a road trip to face Union Pines High School (8-1, 1-0 SAC) on Thursday.

Both matches will begin around 6 p.m., following the junior varsity matches, which will start at 5 p.m. at the same locations.

Lady Raider tennis eyes return to win column

The Richmond girls’ tennis team split its SAC matches last week, defeating Hoke County 6-3 before falling to Union Pines 9-0. Head coach Jessica Covington is still trying to find a fluid starting lineup to start the season.

The Lady Raiders (1-3 SAC) will play just one match this week, a home contest against Lee County High School on Tuesday. Singles competitions will begin at 4 p.m.

Cross country teams look to stay consistent

Richmond’s boys’ and girls’ cross country teams each placed second in last week’s opening meet, and will look to impress again on their home course this week. Senior Maylyn Wallace (third overall) and sophomore Javian Drake (fifth overall) led the teams on the timesheet.

This week’s home meet will be held at Hinson Lake in Rockingham, with SAC teams Hoke County and Southern Lee running against Richmond. The race will begin at 5 p.m.

Extended break sees Raider soccer team play one match

Coach Chris Larsen and the Raider soccer team opened SAC play last week with a two-goal loss to Southern Lee, 4-2. With a week between matches, Larsen said the focus has been trying to correct some small mistakes.

The Raiders’ (2-4, 0-1 SAC) lone match this week will be at home against Pinecrest High School (5-1) on Wednesday. The junior varsity team (6-0) will start at 5 p.m., with varsity getting underway at 7 p.m.

Football continues four-game home stand

Coming off the heels of its first loss of the season, a 30-22 decision to Cardinal Gibbons, the varsity Raider football team (2-1) will close out non-conference play this week against South View (2-0).

The game, which will be the second of four consecutive Friday night games played at home in Raider Stadium, is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. A full preview story will be published later this week.

Lady Raider golf team begins play on Tuesday

Head coach Keith Parsons and the Lady Raider golf team open their season on Tuesday at Scotch Meadows in Laurinburg. A full season preview will be published ahead of the match.