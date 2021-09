Growing up on what he calls "a small town in the middle of nowhere" in upstate New York, Kevin Fessette learned what work ethic was all about at an early age. Alfred Fessette had a dairy farm in Plattsburgh, N.Y. near the Canadian border for 50 years. He passed along the traits of hard work, dedication and doing a job the right way to his own son, Greg, who in turn passed them along to his own sports-loving child, Kevin.