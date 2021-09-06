Deck Fire And Collapse Leads To Multiple Serious Injuries; Child Being Flown Out

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. -- We are receiving reports of a structure fire and collapse earlier this evening that is sending multiple people to the hospital, including two children. At approximately 7:56 p.m. on September 5, first responders were alerted to a deck which allegedly collapsed in 40000 block of Leeland Road. The caller reportedly indicated that the collapse came after a small fire was extinguished, and multiple people had been trapped on the ground level. The injuries included a mix of children and adults.