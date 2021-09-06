CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Mad Cow Disease: Brazil Logs 2 'Atypical' Cases, Authorities Say

By Athena Chan
International Business Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrazil has logged two "atypical" cases of mad cow disease. The country has since suspended its beef exports to China. Two cases of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), commonly known as mad cow disease, were detected during health inspections in aged cattle, Brazil's Agriculture Ministry said Saturday as per AFP. The cases were said to be "atypical" as they occurred "spontaneously and sporadically, unrelated to the ingestion of contaminated food," the ministry noted.

