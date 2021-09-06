Mad Cow Disease: Brazil Logs 2 'Atypical' Cases, Authorities Say

The Veterinary Health Alert Network (Rasve) of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPA) has reported an outbreak of anthrax in a bovine farm in Ciudad Real. According to the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), 25 animals died from the disease. They also report the outbreak has originated in an area of ​​pasture usually covered by the Guadiana River, which has been exposed by the drop in flow.