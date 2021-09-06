Comedian Fuquan Johnson among 3 dead after suspected drug overdose

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 15, 2018 Comedian Fuquan Johnson is seen in this May 15, 2018, file photo in Los Angeles, California. Johnson and two others died Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, after a suspected drug overdose at a Los Angeles home. (Photo by gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) (gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Comedian Fuquan Johnson and two others died Saturday after a suspected drug overdose at a Los Angeles home, multiple news outlets reported.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office on Sunday confirmed the death of the 43-year-old comedian but did not release the official cause, KABC reported.

The deceased also included Natalie Williamson, 33, of Los Angeles, and Enrico Colangeli, 48, of Medford, Mass, KCAL reported, citing the coroner’s office.

Officer Mike Lopez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department, told the Los Angeles Times that when officers arrived at the scene in the 200 block of Carroll Canal they found three people dead and one woman who was taken to the hospital.

According to KCAL, comedian and model Kate Quigley, who has hosted Playboy TV’s “Undercover,” was in critical condition Sunday following the incident.

Lopez also noted that there “was no indication of foul play,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

Johnson, a stand-up comedian, was also a writer for TV’s “Comedy Parlour Live.”

TMZ, the first outlet to report the deaths, reported that Quigley lived next to the residence from which the 911 call originated. All of the victims appeared to have ingested cocaine laced with fentanyl, a powerful painkiller, the outlet reported.

