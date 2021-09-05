Man Comes Out With Hands Up After Police Standoff In Harwood Heights

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 24-year-old driver is fighting for his life and his passenger was injured following a drive-by shooting overnight in North Philadelphia. Police say it happened on the highway at 23rd and York Streets, shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday. One eyewitness told officers that a dark SUV, possibly a Cadillac, drove by the victim’s car and began firing. The victim’s car had more than 10 bullet holes. Investigators say they found one thing unusual near the car. “One of the manhole covers on the sewer is actually opened and turned on its side, and that’s where we found a cell phone and large amount of blood, like someone, possibly opened the manhole by the sewer cover to throw something in there,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. Officials say the driver was shot twice in the head and is in very critical condition. The passenger was also shot in the face but is expected to be OK. Police say they will be reviewing security footage from a nearby business. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.