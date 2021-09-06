Clemson musings

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
I will be the first to admit I am spoiled and expect Clemson football to be successful. Like many on here I was frustrated by the Georgia game. I will NOT blame any players as I truly believe they left it all on the field. After letting the loss simmer all day, I was thinking back to LSU and OSU games and see a pattern evolving and wanted to ask the board if they see the same big game flops? I see good defenses making Clemson one dimensional and its like boxing with one hand behind your back. I will admit I am not a football guru but if the players are giving good effort and Clemson is recruiting on an "elite level", it leads me to ask if the offense system needs to be overhauled? I am NOT saying that Elliot and Caldwell are bad coaches, I am questioning whether the offensive philosophy is outdated/predictable or fits the players abilities? I don't know enough to make sure I am phrasing my concern correctly and hope more knowledgeable readers can help.

