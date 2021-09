Premier League clubs which blocked South American players from traveling to World Cup qualifiers will be able to play them this weekend after the threat of a five-day ban from FIFA was lifted. Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Paraguay agreed to waive their right to trigger a FIFA regulation in what would have been a bid to prevent players from competing for their respective clubs in England’s top division this weekend. Those players were called up for World Cup qualifiers but didn’t travel after Premier League teams objected to them going to South American nations which are red-listed by the British government and require 10 days of mandatory hotel quarantine on their return.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO