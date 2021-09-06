This chocolate espresso pecan pie is so elegant and tasty. It is one of the most delicious desserts that I usually prepare in autumn. It needs a little more time to make it compared to my other recipes that are generally simple and quick – because as a nature lover – I really don’t want to spend my whole day in the kitchen. However, this dessert is so beautiful and delicious – you just got to try it! The best part is that the preparation process is so easy! Here is the recipe: