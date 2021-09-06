Smoky skies, hot temps play active role for Labor Day weekend in Bay Area

Hot weather and unhealthy air are playing a part in Labor Day weekend plans across the Bay Area. A Spare the Air Alert is in effect through Monday due to smoke from wildfires burning to the North.

We found former Sonoma County Supervisor Shirlee Zane braving a hike at Taylor Mountain Regional Park in Santa Rosa Sunday where the skies were hazy for miles.

"You get spectacular views but you can see the smoke too," said Zane.

You may look at the air quality index to see how smoke conditions are outside during fire season, but how often are you thinking about your indoor air?

We saw lots of smoke on our trip up to Sonoma County, blurring the mountains of Wine Country with smoke from Northern California wildfires.

Madeline Maloon and her college friends were wine tasting at Matanzas Creek Winery. They moved their reunion trip from Lake Tahoe due to the Caldor Fire and are watching the air quality here.

"We're definitely monitoring it, trying not to do a lot of hiking and staying inside," said Maloon.

From our Mt. Tam cam, the view of San Francisco was limited.

The same smoky view was seen from the East Bay Hills.

"As the day heats up, we're expected to see orange levels, unhealthy for sensitive groups," said Tina Landis, spokesperson for the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

PurpleAir.com was showing lots of orange levels in the North and East Bay Sunday.

The Scottish Highland Games were going full 'kilt' at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton, despite declining air quality and temperatures creeping towards 100 degrees.

"I wear a hat to keep cool, then between games, all the athletes will retreat into the shade," said Scottish Games participant Bill Stillwell.