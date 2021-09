STAMFORD, Conn. � Charter Communications, Inc. today announced the recipients of its 2021 Spectrum Digital Education grants, awarding a total of $1 million to 49 nonprofits in 16 states and Washington, D.C. as part of the company's five-year, $7 million commitment to support digital literacy in communities across its 41-state footprint. Recipients will use the funds for broadband technology programs and training, particularly in financially underserved rural and urban communities within Charter's service area.