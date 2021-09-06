Ruby Soho Makes AEW Debut At All Out

AEW All Out is finally here, and typically Tony Khan and company have a surprise or two up their sleeve when it comes to one of their biggest events of the year. Two names were at the top of many lists when it came to the big event, and those were unquestionably Bryan Danielson and Ruby Soho. The good news is we can check one of those off the list already, as Soho made her anticipated AEW debut at All Out during the Casino Battle Royale. There was one spot left in the Battle Royale, and it turned out to be Ruby heading to the ring as the Joker.