Australian Market Significantly Lower
(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is significantly lower on Monday, giving up the modest gains in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 falling below the 7,500 level, following the mixed cues from Wall Street on Friday on on disappointing U.S. jobs data and sinking crude oil prices. The worsening domestic coronavirus situation, primarily in New South Wales and Victoria, is also weighing on investor sentiment.markets.businessinsider.com
