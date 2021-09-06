Australian Market Significantly Lower

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is significantly lower on Monday, giving up the modest gains in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 falling below the 7,500 level, following the mixed cues from Wall Street on Friday on on disappointing U.S. jobs data and sinking crude oil prices. The worsening domestic coronavirus situation, primarily in New South Wales and Victoria, is also weighing on investor sentiment.

Australian Shares Close Flat

Investing.com - The S&P/ASX 200 added just 1.8 points on Tuesday, following slight gains of 0.07% in the previous session as a drop in iron ore prices pushed heavyweight miners lower, while Reserve Bank of Australia’s policymakers extended the gradual tapering of bond purchases, forecasting a sharp contraction in economic growth in the September quarter.

