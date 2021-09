UOB Group’s FX Strategists noted that further consolidation looks the most likely scenario in NZD/USD for the time being. 24-hour view: “We expected NZD to ‘trade sideways between 0.7080 and 0.7135’ yesterday. NZD subsequently traded within a narrower range than expected (0.7076/0.7115) before closing little changed at 0.7102 (+0.02%). The underlying tone has weakened somewhat and this could lead to NZD edging lower but any weakness is expected to encounter strong support at 0.7065. The major support at 0.7040 is not expected to come into the picture. Resistance is at 0.7115 followed by 0.7130.”