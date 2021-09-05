VARYSBURG — Susan L. Kirsch, age 73, of Hollow Road, Varysburg, passed away peacefully, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at the University Hospital (Strong Memorial) in Rochester. Sue was born in Rochester, June 15, 1948, the daughter of the late Norman and Marjorie Bent Bald. Sue was raised in Le Roy, N.Y., and graduated from Le Roy High School in 1966, at which time she pursued her BA in Education at SUNY Geneseo. After graduation, she taught at Sheldon Elementary School. In 1976, Sue decided to leave teaching and begin a new life with her husband, owning and operating their own dairy farm and raising a family. Sue was a longtime member of the St. Nicholas Church in North Java and, more recently, St. Cecelia’s in Sheldon. She dedicated much of her time, active in all parish activities. Sue enjoyed crafting, bowling with her friends and was a very avid reader. She left a lasting impression on everyone she met, as she was a very strong and independent woman.