CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Varysburg, NY

Susan L. Kirsch

The Daily News Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVARYSBURG — Susan L. Kirsch, age 73, of Hollow Road, Varysburg, passed away peacefully, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at the University Hospital (Strong Memorial) in Rochester. Sue was born in Rochester, June 15, 1948, the daughter of the late Norman and Marjorie Bent Bald. Sue was raised in Le Roy, N.Y., and graduated from Le Roy High School in 1966, at which time she pursued her BA in Education at SUNY Geneseo. After graduation, she taught at Sheldon Elementary School. In 1976, Sue decided to leave teaching and begin a new life with her husband, owning and operating their own dairy farm and raising a family. Sue was a longtime member of the St. Nicholas Church in North Java and, more recently, St. Cecelia’s in Sheldon. She dedicated much of her time, active in all parish activities. Sue enjoyed crafting, bowling with her friends and was a very avid reader. She left a lasting impression on everyone she met, as she was a very strong and independent woman.

www.thedailynewsonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Farmington, NY
Rochester, NY
Obituaries
City
Varysburg, NY
City
Rochester, NY
City
Le Roy, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suny Geneseo#Bowling#Lymphoma#The University Hospital#Le Roy High School#Education#Suny Geneseo#Sheldon Elementary School#The St Nicholas Church#Lukemia#Wilmot Cancer Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
California StatePosted by
CNN

Republicans are laying the groundwork to lie that the California recall was stolen

Washington (CNN) — Polls suggest California voters are poised to defeat an effort to recall the state's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom. The polls could be wrong or change fast. At present, though, their findings are entirely unremarkable. California has nearly twice as many registered Democrats as registered Republicans. Newsom was elected by almost 24 percentage points in 2018. With one notable exception, in 2003, every previous attempt to recall a California governor has failed.
WorldPosted by
Fox News

North Korea, slimmed-down Kim Jong Un, enjoy toned-down parade

Military search dogs and goose-stepping trainers. Health workers wearing gas masks and red hazmat suits. And a slimmed-down, beaming Kim Jong Un in a cream-colored business suit. The parade marking North Korea’s celebration of its 73rd anniversary was a marked departure from past militaristic displays, with a domestic audience worried about the pandemic likely in mind.

Comments / 0

Community Policy