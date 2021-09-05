LCCC women battle hard in draw with Butler

CHEYENNE – No. 7-ranked Laramie County Community College found genuine scoring chances hard to come by during Sunday morning’s 2-2 draw with 13th-ranked Butler.

The Golden Eagles (4-0-1 overall) got their goals with effort and a little bit of good fortune.

LCCC was awarded a penalty kick in the 29th minute after a Grizzlies player was whistled for a handball in the penalty area while trying to clear a corner kick. Butler goalkeeper Kyrah Klumpp dropped to her knees to save Jenayah Brown’s penalty kick try. Brown beat Klumpp and a defender to the rebound and right-footed it into the net for a 1-0 lead.

“I wanted it to go in on the first one, but I was ready for the rebound,” Brown said. “You always have to be ready for the rebound on PKs. After that, I just placed it.”

The Grizzlies’ drew level with a penalty kick of their own in the 31st. An LCCC defender was called for a handball on a shot in the penalty area. Bailey Williams easily ripped a shot past LCCC keeper London Ewing to even the score 1-1.

Brown helped LCCC regain the lead in the 56th when she lobbed a long, high pass over the Butler defense and into the penalty area. Grizzlies defender Josie Hallier accidentally headed the ball past Klumpp and into the goal to give the Eagles a 2-1 advantage.

LCCC created its most consistent offense after pulling ahead, but a hustle goal leveled the match 2-2 in the 76th when Butler forward Morgan Houston won a battle for the ball as she was falling in the penalty area and tapped it into the net.

Butler outshot LCCC 16-15, including a 10-9 advantage in shots on goal. Most of the Eagles’ shots came from outside the penalty area. The Grizzlies put three shots on goal during overtime to LCCC’s 1.

“They did a really good job defensively,” second-year LCCC coach Nate Ulness said. “They were dropping off and keeping us in front of them, and we made too many of the same predictable runs trying to get behind and get shots off.

“These were more lessons learned as we roll into conference play Wednesday. Our defense played hard and played strong, but they were unlucky in a couple moments.”

The match was a good early season test for the Eagles, Brown said.

“There are usually a couple strong teams in our conference, but there aren’t a lot,” she said. “We may not be tested a lot, so it’s good for us to play a hard game like this against a team that played in the national tournament last season.

“We had to compete at a high level, and that gives the freshmen an idea of what it’s going to be like further on into the season.”

LCCC 2, BUTLER 2

Halftime: 1-1.

Goals: LCCC, Brown (penalty kick), 29. Butler, Williams (penalty kick), 31. LCCC, own goal, 56. Butler, Houston (unassisted), 76.

Shots: Butler 16, LCCC 15. Shots on goal: Butler 10, LCCC 9. Saves: Butler 8 (Klumpp); LCCC 8 (Ewing).

Corner kicks: Butler 5, LCCC 2. Offsides: Butler 3, LCCC 2. Fouls: Butler 14, LCCC 12. Yellow cards: Butler 2 (MacDonald, 29. Hunter, 52); LCCC (Cornaby, 89).