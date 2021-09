USD, as measured by the DXY, is under pressure and could be on the verge of a significant drop. 92.00 could come under pressure if the bulls can't get above 93.00. The US dollar came under pressure on Wall Street with a slightly better risk time as traders look ahead to next week's showdown in the Federal Reserve meeting on 21-22 Sep. At the time of writing, the US dollar is trading at 92.475 and steady in a 3 pip range for the Asian sessions so far.

BUSINESS ・ 17 HOURS AGO