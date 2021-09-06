Crypto Long & Short: The trouble with ticker symbols
Investors are apt to get confused when multiple projects can claim the same ticker without an industry standard for exchanges to assign identifiers. Last month, Paxos, the issuer of the seventh-largest stablecoin in the $2 trillion global cryptocurrency market, renamed the token, previously called the Paxos standard, to the Paxos dollar. As part of the rebranding, the crypto exchange changed the ticker symbol from PAX to USDP.www.fxstreet.com
