GBP/USD retreats from monthly highs amid higher US Treasury yields, UK PMI eyed

By Rekha Chauhan
FXStreet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGBP/USD starts the fresh trading week on a lower note in the Asian session. US Dollar Index rebounds from the earlier lows but remains pressurized below 92.00. The sterling continues to track Brexit news, a tax hike on the cards. The GPD/USD pair prints minute losses on the first trading...

