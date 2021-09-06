Tom Aspinall ‘Not in a Rush’ to Face Top UFC Heavyweight Contenders
Tom Aspinall is willing to gradually work his way to the top of the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s heavyweight division. The Team Kaobon product earned his fourth straight promotional triumph — and seventh in a row overall — at UFC Fight Night 191, where he stopped Sergey Spivak with an elbow and follow-up punches 2:30 into the opening round of their heavyweight co-main event clash. Aspinall, who was originally supposed to face Sergey Pavlovich on the card, was able to adjust relatively easily to the new opponent and snap Spivak’s three-bout winning streak.www.sherdog.com
