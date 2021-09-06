CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Is Remote Working Leading to a Boom in Worker Surveillance?

By Posted by EditorDavid
slashdot.org
 3 days ago

A Guardian article begins with the story of how a digital surveillance platform called Sneek ruined the first week on the job for a remote worker named David:. Every minute or so, the program would capture a live photo of David and his workmates via their company laptop webcams. The ever-changing headshots were splayed across the wall of a digital conference waiting room that everyone on the team could see. Clicking on a colleague's face would unilaterally pull them into a video call. If you were lucky enough to catch someone goofing off or picking their nose, you could forward the offending image to a team chat via Sneek's integration with the messaging platform Slack.

it.slashdot.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Programs#Laptop#Remote Working Leading#Guardian#Activtrak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Laptops
Related
Public HealthPosted by
HackerNoon

5 Reasons Why Remote Work is Not Going Away

Data shows that remote work is a practice that is not going away for the foreseeable future. We show you the research to back this up. The future is always full of uncertainty, and with the explosive growth of remote work due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many are wondering what will happen to the workplace as the world slowly reopens. One thing that remains clear is that the pandemic has changed some things in our world permanently. Remote work is very likely one of those things.
MicrosoftPosted by
FOX2Now

How employers monitor employees working remotely

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The pandemic has forced many employers into having their employees work from home. Some managers are skittish about this and monitor remote work through the devices you use. Security expert Scott Schaffer explains how you can be monitored remotely:. Corporate email: Email administrators can see everything...
Businessslashdot.org

Should Google Cut Salaries For Its Remote Workers?

Yes, but where you live and how much money you make does have an impact on the community around you. I used to work for a big tech company and made money hand over fist. When I retired, I moved to a backwater town in the mid-west because it had much lower costs of living.
Career Development & AdviceCIO

Three Guiding Principles for Leading Remote Teams

Author: Gabriela Mauch, Head of ActivTrak’s productivity lab. With lists sweeping the web of various ways to be effective, productive, and happy while working from home, we thought it would be beneficial to advise from a different angle — an angle that we, as leaders here at ActivTrak, think about on a daily basis. Because, while it’s important that each individual consider the best ways to work from home, it’s even more important that leaders and managers create work environments that accommodate at-home practices while still driving critical business outcomes.
Economybenefitspro.com

The cost of remote work: Who's paying?

The pandemic has changed the traditional work environment to one where adapting to remote work is the core priority. A report from SHRM found that 68% of organizations will adopt a more flexible work from home policy for all workers. With more offices transitioning to a hybrid work model, should your company cover the expenses incurred when employees set up a home office?
RetailPosted by
HackerNoon

What Is the Future of Remote Work?

Hiya - Amy the pod host here. If you don't already know, HackerNoon is run fully remotely by humans from all over the world. I've never worked with people in Japan, India, and The Netherlands all in one company. Aside from navigating time zones (which is my greatest weakness and...
Public HealthTimes-Republican

Must companies treat remote workers like the others?

The surge in COVID-19 cases has prompted many companies to put off planned office reopenings, a delay that will undoubtedly be temporary. A lot of businesses, meanwhile, are adopting hybrid systems whereby some employees come into the office and others do their work from home or wherever. Sounds like good...
Marketssmallbiztrends.com

2021 Remote Work Trends

As 2021 begins to come to an end, it’s clear that the shift towards remote working will remain. Companies continue to be hesitant around bringing employees back in full-time, and employees are similarly reticent to come back to the office. Nevertheless, working remotely offers many benefits, and many trends have...
EconomyColumbian

Harrop: There’s a price to be paid for remote work

The surge in COVID-19 cases has prompted many companies to put off planned office reopenings, a delay that will undoubtedly be temporary. A lot of businesses, meanwhile, are adopting hybrid systems whereby some employees come into the office and others do their work from home or wherever. Sounds like good...
InternetKTEN.com

Best Internet Speeds for Remote Workers

Originally Posted On: https://www.highspeedoptions.com/resources/insights/best-internet-speeds-for-remote-workers. What is a good internet speed for remote work? The short answer: it varies. The longer answer: internet speeds vary from user to user based on lifestyle needs. Are you a content creator that requires a fast upload speed for posting high-resolution photos on social media?...
Businesstechacrobat.com

Google delays remote work option until January

On Tuesday, the search giant, Google has prolonged the remote work option into the coming year thanks to the current Covid-19 pandemic. As per the chief executive Sundar Pichai, coming back to Google companies is going to remain optional all over the world through 10 January with regional offices offered the option to decide when to need workers to come back to their offices.
Electronicsthreatpost.com

Comcast RF Attack Leveraged Remotes for Surveillance

IoT vulnerabilities turned the remote into a listening device, researchers found, which impacted 18 million Xfinity customers. More details about a now-patched vulnerability in Comcast’s XR11 voice remotes have emerged, which would have made it easy for a threat actor to intercept radio frequency (RF) communications between the remote and the set-top box, effectively turning the remote into a surveillance device.
ComputersItproportal

Remote working needs are driving investment in new IT

Businesses are investing in new IT solutions to facilitate remote working, even though they’re severely strained on cash, a new report from iOFFICE’s Teem. Called “The state of workplace tech”, the paper polled 300 IT professionals, HR managers, and workplace experience leaders from the United States. It claims that for two in three respondents, a positive employee experience and the desire for a more productive workforce is what drives these investments. What’s more, for almost half (42 percent), this could be achieved with the use of emerging technology.
AdvocacyArizona Daily Sun

Making work work for workers

As a writer, I get stuck every so often straining for the right words to tell my story. Over the years, though, I’ve learned when to quit tying myself into mental knots over sentence construction, instead stepping back and rethinking where my story is going. This process is essentially what...
Chicago, ILCrain's Chicago Business

Will remote work become the norm?

(Bloomberg) — Even in the 19th century, workers were beginning to resent the grind of office life. “You don’t know how wearisome it is to breathe the air of four pent walls without relief, day after day,” British essayist Charles Lamb wrote in a letter to poet William Wordsworth back in 1822, railing against his toil in the East India Company’s office in Leadenhall Street, London.
Honolulu, HIKHON2

State launches website promoting work-from-home jobs

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) and the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DLIR) launched a new website to help connect Hawaii residents with verified work-from-home job opportunities. NexRep is a partner of the Hawaii Remote Work Pilot Project. The company’s CEO, Teddy...
Economyslashdot.org

Automation Is Now Taking Service Jobs Once Thought Safe

"Ask for a roast beef sandwich at an Arby's drive-thru east of Los Angeles and you may be talking to Tori — an artificially intelligent voice assistant that will take your order and send it to the line cooks," reports the Associated Press. They're arguing that the pandemic "didn't just...

Comments / 0

Community Policy