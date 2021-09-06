Is Remote Working Leading to a Boom in Worker Surveillance?

A Guardian article begins with the story of how a digital surveillance platform called Sneek ruined the first week on the job for a remote worker named David:. Every minute or so, the program would capture a live photo of David and his workmates via their company laptop webcams. The ever-changing headshots were splayed across the wall of a digital conference waiting room that everyone on the team could see. Clicking on a colleague's face would unilaterally pull them into a video call. If you were lucky enough to catch someone goofing off or picking their nose, you could forward the offending image to a team chat via Sneek's integration with the messaging platform Slack.