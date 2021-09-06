CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlos Alcaraz, 18, youngest man in US Open quarterfinals since 1963

By ESPN.com news services
 3 days ago

NEW YORK -- Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest man to reach the quarterfinals of the US Open since 1963 on Sunday. The 18-year-old from Spain reached the final eight at Flushing Meadows by beating 141st-ranked qualifier Peter Gojowczyk of Germany 5-7, 6-1, 5-7, 6-2, 6-0. Alcaraz now plays No. 12...

New York City, NYNew York Post

Naomi Osaka loses cool in stunning US Open loss

First, Naomi Osaka lost her cool. Then, she lost her title defense at the U.S. Open. Teenager Leylah Fernandez pulled off arguably the biggest stunner of the tournament, rattling Osaka and storming back for a 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-4 come-from-behind victory Friday night before an Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd, which she won over.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Medvedev: "Gay on the Tour? We'll never know unless..."

Daniil Medvedev reached to the third round of the US Open without any problems and appeared to the media in the post-match rather serene. The number two in the world is flying and asphalting all his possible opponents, lastly the German Dominik Koepfer, beaten with the result of 6-4 6-1 6-2.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Bencic hopes teenagers Raducanu, Fernandez are protected from hype

NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Open semi-finalists Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez must be protected from the hype and pressure that the teenagers are likely to encounter in the coming months after their New York heroics, Olympic champion Belinda Bencic said on Wednesday. British 18-year-old Raducanu brushed aside...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Carlos Alcaraz speaks on his sensational US Open debut

Rising Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz admitted he didn't expect to reach the US Open quarterfinal. Alcaraz, ranked at No. 55 in the world, overcame former world No. 39 Peter Gojowczyk in five sets 5-7 6-1 5-7 6-2 6-0 reach his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal. Alcaraz is having a memorable debut...
SportstheScore

Brooksby youngest American in US Open 4th round since 2002

Jenson Brooksby became the youngest American man to reach the fourth round of the U.S. Open since Andy Roddick in 2002. The 20-year-old Brooksby advanced with his five-set win over 21st-seeded Russian Aslan Karatsev, 6-2, 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3. Brooksby joined Frances Tiafoe as the American men to have already...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

US Open 2021: Carlos Alcaraz vs Tsitsipas' HIGHLIGHTS

On the hard-courts of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (Flushing Meadows, New York), the matches of the highly anticipated US Open 2021 are being played, the last Grand Slam of the season, during which there will be the absences of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams.
TennisPosted by
Daily Herald

US Open Lookahead: Djokovic-Berrettini in Wimbledon rematch

NEW YORK -- LOOKAHEAD TO WEDNESDAY. The man Novak Djokovic beat to win Wimbledon is his next opponent at the U.S. Open. The No. 1 seed faces No. 6 Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals at night. It's the third straight Grand Slam tournament in which the two are meeting. Djokovic beat Berrettini in the quarterfinals of the French Open in June, then came back after dropping the first set to top the Italian again at the All England Club in July. That gave Djokovic his 20th major title, tying Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most among men. It also kept him on pace to be the first man to win all four Grand Slams trophies in the same year since 1969, which he would do with three more victories. The other men's quarterfinal Wednesday pits No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev of Germany against unseeded South African Lloyd Harris. In the day's opening singles match, British qualifier Emma Raducanu tries to join fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez in the women's semifinals. Raducanu faces No. 11 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, the Olympic gold medalist. No. 4 seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic plays No. 17 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece in the last women's quarterfinal at night.

