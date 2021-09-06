CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Afghanistan

Crystal Ball Time! Take the 5782 Jewish Pundit Quiz

By Jonathan S. Tobin
The Jewish Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA year ago, we were still mired in a coronavirus pandemic that had killed millions and turned the lives of everyone else upside down. At the same time, in the midst of the uncertainty and fear bred by COVID-19, the most bitter and divisive presidential campaign in living memory was also unfolding. In Israel, few were optimistic that a compromise that had seemingly ended two years of electoral stalemate would hold.

www.jewishpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
Person
Rashida Tlaib
Person
Benny Gantz
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boycotts Of Israel#Palestinians#Hezbollah#Hamas#Arab Jewish#Anti Jewish#Americans#New York Times#Electoral College#Congress#Israeli#The Arab Ra Am Party#Likud#Reimposes#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Paypal
Country
Palestine
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Multiple Political Choices for 5782

Which of the following political, security, and domestic events can be expected this coming year? Take this quiz and calculate what Israeli and Jewish future you need to be prepared for. 1. Which of the following political and security events can be expected this year?. a. The Bennett-Lapid government will...
MilitaryWashington Post

TV news takes heat for relying on former defense officials as Afghanistan pundits

Andrea Mitchell looked pleased to welcome her guest on MSNBC last Thursday: H.R. McMaster, there to discuss the attack on American forces and evacuees at the Kabul airport. The retired lieutenant general and former commander of a task force in Afghanistan, “has detailed knowledge of all of this, going back years,” Mitchell told her viewers.
U.S. Politicsreviewjournal.com

LETTER: Republicans keep tying Democrat hands on foreign policy

One thing I’ve learned over the years is that those who consume right-wing media appear averse to any sort of individual research, are often misinformed to the same degree and seem proud to publicly display it. This was demonstrated on the Sept. 1 editorial page where cartoonist Michael Ramirez, letter...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Bennett Vows to ‘Reduce Tensions, Improve Relations’ with Palestinian Authority

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced Friday after a Zoom conversation with heads of US Jewish organizations that he will work towards reducing tensions and improving relations with the Palestinian Authority. “Everyone understands that we don’t expect a political breakthrough in the near future,” Bennett told officials of American Jewish...
Presidential Electiontennesseestar.com

Commentary: Biden Surrendered to the Taliban, the GOP Must Not Surrender to Biden

Impeach Biden, court martial the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Only one man lost his job over Afghanistan. Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller challenged Biden’s incompetent and spineless Joint Chiefs of Staff to take responsibility for their dereliction of duty that led directly to the catastrophe in Afghanistan. Taking responsibility meant resigning. Biden’s military men immediately smeared him as mentally ill and forced him out of the Marines.
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

The Ethical Demise of the Jewish Diaspora Left

The electoral defeat of Bibi Netanyahu has done a lot to expose the ethical vacuum in much of the leftist Jewish Diaspora that both obsessed about and despised him. From the day he was no longer Prime Minister, the ground on which this modern ‘pseudo-Zionist’ left stood, simply melted way.
Presidential Electionexpressnews.com

Bouie: How has Joe Biden become so unpopular?

President Joe Biden’s job approval rating is on the downslope. There is a laundry list of reasons for this. Not only is the United States still in the grip of a pandemic, but also the delta variant of the coronavirus has led to record infections and deaths in Florida, Texas and other states with relatively low vaccination rates (and where officials have taken a stand against mitigation efforts). At the same time that delta took hold, Biden also faced a huge backlash from the news media and his partisan opponents over the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, which began in chaotic fashion with the collapse of the Afghan national army, the subsequent advance of the Taliban and, of course, the suicide bombing in Kabul that killed 13 U.S. service members.
Congress & CourtsDaily Beast

GOP’s Promised Jan. 6 Probe Has One Problem: No One Wants It

When he appeared before the press on July 21, the day that Speaker Nancy Pelosi booted two Republicans from a panel to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy made a pledge. “We will run our own investigation,” the California Republican said. “Why was...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Examiner

Biden wants to move on from the Americans he abandoned in Afghanistan

President Joe Biden is moving on from his summer crises. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for the Americans he stranded in Afghanistan. Biden is “hoping to turn the page” on those Americans, in the words of the Associated Press. It’s no wonder why that’s the case: Biden is a cynical politician who is willing to disregard his responsibilities as a president in order to achieve his domestic agenda. After all, what are a few hundred American hostages to the Taliban when there is infrastructure and new social programs to spend money on?

Comments / 0

Community Policy